The minister challenged the Congress state president to contest the election through pronouncing abusive phrases.

This video of CH Malla Reddy, a minister within the TRS govt of Telangana, surfaced, wherein he's observed difficult Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy head to head. Within the video, Minister Malla Reddy is observed overtly difficult Congress MP Revanth Reddy from a dais, calling him abusive and difficult him to face-to-face within the elections. In a video of an tournament that surfaced the day prior to this, Hard work Minister CH Malla Reddy is observed the usage of abusive phrases to Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy.

Within the viral video, Telangana govt minister Malla Reddy challenged the Congress state president and mentioned, "Let's battle the elections head to head. If you happen to win, I will be able to hand over politics. When you have the braveness…

Malla Reddy wept bitterly after Revanth leveled the allegations in opposition to him at Mooduchintalpally. If truth be told, Congress state president Revanth Reddy had accused the minister of corruption in construction works value Rs 62 crore. Angered through this, the minister fiercely attacked Congress MP Revanth Reddy in a gathering the day prior to this.