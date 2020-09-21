The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement regarding tabligi Jamaat

The Union Home Ministry said on Monday that the corona virus infection spread to ‘many individuals’ in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area due to the gathering of people during the Tablighi Jamaat program during the march. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Police arrested 233 members of the Tabligi Jamaat and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organization’s headquarters since 29 March. Also Read – Lockdown Latest News: One week lockdown imposed in this state of the country, Rajdhani also became a Containment Zone

In a written reply to a question, he said, “However, investigations are going on regarding Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad. According to the Delhi Police report, despite the guidelines and orders issued by various authorities regarding the outbreak of Kovid-19, a huge gathering took place inside a closed premises which did not follow the rules of wearing masks and free of infection. And the provisions for keeping social distance were ignored. Also Read – IPL 2020: Good news for CSK fans; Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the squad after passing the Kovid test

The minister said, “This spread corona virus infection to many people.” The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Delhi Police had evacuated 2361 people from there. Minister of State for Home said that Delhi Police arrested 233 people of Jamaat. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Number of corona infected reached around 55 lakhs in the country, more than thousand deaths in 24 hours

Explain that Delhi Police has so far filed 59 charge sheets against 956 foreign nationals from 36 countries. The central government has canceled the visas of foreign nationals who have taken part in the Jamaat and blacklisted them.

On the other hand, the figure of corona infected in the country has reached close to 55 lakhs. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 1,130 people have been killed in the country from Corona. At the same time, there have been new cases of 86,961 corona. There are 10,03,299 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 87,882 people have died due to infection in the country. Explain that a total of 54,87,581 cases of corona virus infection have been reported so far in the country.

(input language)