The miscreants imprisoned the minor for 22 days, raped, ran away from home after fighting with parents

Bhubaneswar: Two accused have been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Cuttack, Odisha. An official gave this information on Thursday. The names of the accused are Santosh Behera and Rakesh Raut. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that both were caught within 24 hours of the crime being reported. He said, "The investigation of the case will be completed soon and both the accused will be taken to trial soon."

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a poultry farm in Cuttack for 22 days. The victim was rescued by the Commissionerate Police from Gatiraut Patana area of ​​Cuttack on the night of 13 October. The statement of the minor girl has been recorded in the Poxo court.

According to the police, a ninth-grade student (victim) living in Tiratol area of ​​Jagatsinghpur district left home after a quarrel with her father. She reached her elder sister's house at Professorpara in Cuttack. She remained there for a few days. When there were quarrels between her sister and brother-in-law due to her stay there, the sister asked the minor girl to return to her home.

While the girl was waiting for the bus at OMP Square to return home, accused Santosh Behera offered to give her a lift. Behera took the girl to her friend Rakesh’s poultry farm where both of them raped her repeatedly. The accused recorded a video of the incident on mobile and threatened him not to disclose the matter to anyone.