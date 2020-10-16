The miscreants murdered in front of DSP, but police kept watching, now Yogi government suspends 9 officers

Nine police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, have been suspended in connection with the murder of a person during the selection of a government cheap shop in Durjanpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Revathi police station area of ​​Ballia district, while police in this case have suspended Five people are detained. The main accused in the case is still absconding and the Deputy Inspector General of Police has admitted the negligence of the police in this incident. Also Read – CM Yogi Suspended SDM-CO: One person killed in firing in front of SDM, CO in UP, officers fall

On the other hand, BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia has put a question mark on the police investigation of Revathi incident and demanded a CB-CID investigation. He said here on Friday that the police is taking unilateral action in the case of Revathi scandal. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have also targeted the state government on this matter. Also Read – 11-year-old daughter came out of the house after hearing the father’s scolding, then the dead body found in the well, police investigation revealed this

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Yadav said on Friday that three sub-inspectors posted at Revathi police station – Surya Kant Pandey, Sadanand on negligence in case of incident occurred during the selection of a government cheap stall shop in Durjanpur village of Revathi police station area. Yadav and Kamla Singh Yadav and six other constables have been suspended. Also Read – CRPF demand for protection of Hathras victim’s family, SC said- let it deal to High Court

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already suspended Deputy Collector Suresh Chandra Pal and Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrakesh Singh in this case. From the report of Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi, it is clear that the accused came to the scene and brought them to the scene in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrakesh Singh and other officers and escaped.

Additional Superintendent of Police said that eight people including Dhirendra Pratap Singh W, his brother Narendra Pratap Singh were named on the complaint of Moon Pal at Revathi police station. Apart from this, a case has been filed against 20 to 25 unknown persons, he said. Police currently detained five people for questioning.

He said that a police team is being arrested for arrest and being punished, but the main accused, Dhirendra, are absconding. Additional Director General of Police Brij Bhushan and Deputy Inspector General of Police Subhash Chandra Dube have reached Ballia. He visited the scene of the incident. Deputy Inspector General of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey told reporters that prima facie police negligence has come to light in this incident.

