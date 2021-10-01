The miscreants opened hearth at the Haryana Police who reached Haridwar to catch the robbers, the soldier died after being shot at the head

New Delhi: Taking motion in terms of theft, the miscreants opened hearth at the workforce of Faridabad and Haryana Police who went to Haridwar to catch the miscreants. On this incident, constable Sandeep Singh were given shot. Allow us to tell that the miscreants shot on the head of Sandeep Singh, who was once riding the auto. Responding to the firing, the police additionally opened hearth and overpowered the 3 miscreants. The police had won knowledge that the accused within the theft case is in Haridwar. After this the workforce of Crime Department of Faridabad was once ready and despatched to Haridwar.Additionally Learn – Jammu Kashmir: Stumble upon underway between safety forces and terrorists in Shopian, 1 terrorist killed

Please inform that Sandeep was once shot by means of the miscreants after they had been riding. Throughout this the bullet hit Sandeep's head. Sandeep Singh died on this incident. Allow us to tell that the arrested miscreants had been passed over to the custody of the Kotwali police. On the identical time, those miscreants are being interrogated by means of the police.

On the identical time, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar says that Haryana Police didn't tell us about their arrival. Haryana Police has arrested 4 other people, however because of negligence, a miscreant took out a pistol and opened hearth. Because of this the police constable has died. On the identical time, a miscreant has escaped, whose seek is on.