The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese light novel series The Misfits of Demon King Academy Season 2 has become popular and often viewed. Shu wrote the series, while Yoshinori Shizuma created the illustrations.

The series debuted as a web book in April 2017 through the anonymous, user-generated publication platform Shsetsuka ni Nar.

It was then purchased by ASCII Publishing Works, who started publishing the series in March 2018.

From July through September 2020, Silver Link’s anime television adaption aired. This show’s second season debuted in January 2023.

On July 4, 2020, the first season premiered, and on September 26, 2020, it concluded. Fans of The Misfits of Demon King Academy are eager to see the second season and are extremely pleased to learn more about it.

Here are all the information about The Misfits of Demon King Academy’s second season since we recognise your enthusiasm.

“The Misfit of Demon King Academy” is all set to make a big comeback, so grab your books and get yourself ready to see the Demon Lord’s return to class.

Based on the same-named light novel series by author Shu, the series had a manga translation before Silver Link’s animation studio brought it to the realm of anime in 2020.

Since the series has been renewed for a second season, fans are now more eager than ever awaiting another serving of demon-y deliciousness.

Even while SILVER LINK hasn’t been very open about what Season 2 will contain, there has been some recent events worth noting, especially surrounding the show’s casting, and and the original material may be able to provide some information about the series’ future narrative.

Here is what we currently know about Season 2 of “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” in light of that.

In The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 5, “Between Royalty and Mixed Blood,” Misa exposes herself to be Avos Dihevia and the world descends into anarchy.

The royals begin terrorising the hybrids when she declares herself the legitimate demon ruler. To assess the situation, Anos goes his parents’ house with his pals.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Release Date

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has finally made a comeback with its second season, over two and a half years later. An announcement about the program’s second season premiered in March 2021.

It was announced right then and then that the following season will consist of two split-courses. Although the actual amount of episodes hasn’t been released, because a single season typically contains 12–13 episodes, we may anticipate that the second season will have 24–25 episodes.

The series was renewed voor a second season on March 6, 2021, with the crew and actors returning in their original capacities.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 debuted its first episode on January 8, 2023. Lenny Code Fiction’s “Seen” serves as the opening theme, while Momosumomosu’s “Esoa” serves as the closing theme.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Cast

Nearly the whole season one cast of The Misfit Of Demon King Academy will return for season two. The cast will include Rikiya Koyama as Erdomaid Dittijohn, Sayumi Watabe as Eleonore Bianca, Misaki Kuno as Zeshia Bianca, Nene Hieda as Misa Ilioroagu, and Yuichiro Umehara as Anos Voldigoad as well as Kana Asumi as Great Spirit Leno.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Trailer

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Plot

The Misfit Of Demon King Academy’s plot was based on 2,000 years of unending conflict. The demon king Anos Voldigoad struck a pact with human hero She to give his life in order for peace to prevail.

Anos reincarnates 2,000 years later and discovers that the society favours his pureblood descendants above the demons that interbred with other races, such as humans and spirits, and that royal demons now severely rule over lower-class hybrid demons.

The Misfits of Demon King Academy, a television series, has been renewed for a second season. Furthermore, the plot of the new season makes it quite obvious that it continues where the previous season left off.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy’s anime adaptation has so far covered volumes 1 through 5. Thus, volume 6 picks up where the first segment of the anime’s second season leaves off.

Consider reading the light novels if you can’t wait for The Misfits of Demon King Academy’s Season 2 to resume. Bear in mind, however, that the English version is behind the animation.

Check out The Misfit of Demon King Academy, in my opinion. The greatest method to continue the tale is via books, which is why many fans prefer them over anime.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has had 16 light novel volumes published in Japan as of this writing. The Misfit of Demon King Academy was a light book that is currently being written in 2023. It follows that the tale is still ongoing.

The Demon Lord Anos Voldigoad will be as strong as they come in the two thousand years after “The Misfit of Demon King Academy” starts. Nobody can stop him—not even the gods.

Anos is weary and wants peace for everyone after spending endless millennia fighting to become the finest of the best. As a result, he strikes a peace treaty with Kanon, the hero of mankind.

He then offers himself as a sacrifice for humanity’s sake and is reborn 2,000 years later. The only problem is the fact that magic has significantly degraded over time.

The Demon King Academy is thus unable to discern Anos’ strength when it accepts applicants. Instead, he receives the label of misfit.

Throughout Season 1, Anos learns a lot about contemporary life, but the thing that surprises him the most is that no one really remembers who he used to be.

Evidently, after Anos’ murder 2,000 years ago, human conspirators headed by Jerga betrayed Kanon in order to continue the custom of demon anger.

The human heroine then makes the decision to become a new person in order for him and Anos to finally defeat Jerga.

With Jerga’s defeat in the season’s finale, all races may now live in peace with one another. However, even though the story seems to have ended happily, there are still seven of the illuminated novel’s 10 volumes that need to be adapted.

Volume 4 reportedly depicts Anos being referred to as the Demon Lord once again. But shortly after, a fresh foe emerges from the Demon Academy.