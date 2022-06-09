The “missed call scam”: the Civil Guard warns of a new scam in Spain that can be very expensive

The Civil Guard has alerted on its Twitter account that if you have a missed call on your mobile phone be very careful before calling back. The most important thing, according to security agents, is that you take a good look at what the number is.

There is a new one scam that circulates widely in Spain and that the Civil Guard has called “the scam of the missed call”. If you find a call on your mobile with these prefixes: 355, 225, 233, 234, you do not have to answer them.

How the scam works

The call is a single tone, so you will not have time to answer it. If you call on the phone to find out why you have that call, they will charge you a “special rate” that will arrive on your account as an extra expense. And the scammers take a commission from that money. What is not specified is how much money they get from you for making this call, since it will depend on the time they get to keep you on the phone later.

Do you know the missed call scam? 📞 Don’t return misses of these prefixes:

355 👉 Albania

225 👉 Ivory Coast

233 👉 Ghana

234 👉 Nigeria They will charge you a special fee. pic.twitter.com/tVIinOZ4ZC – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) June 6, 2022

They are numbers from Albania, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria. In addition, in the tweet from the Civil Guard there are many people who comment that lately he is receiving Calls with +44 prefix which is the UK prefixto which the authorities have not responded at all, although it may be another scam that has not yet been identified.

Other citizens have responded that lately receive many calls with country codes as disparate on the map as New Zealand, Canada, Haiti or the Solomon Islands. In general, what is recommended is not to answer calls from numbers that are totally foreign to us.

What to do if we receive one of these calls

Phone call scams are nothing new. The authorities warn that Let’s be careful if we find a missed call on our phone with an international prefix and that, under no circumstances, we return the call to these telephone numbers.

In general, it is not worth answering either. Even if you have friends in countries of the world with these prefixes, it is better to make sure that really these friends are the ones who are calling you. Sometimes the theft of your money can occur when answering the call. It may also be that whoever calls you is impersonating someone else.

There are phishing scams from people pretending to be Microsoft technical support, or your bank or the company that provides you with services such as gas… and who can extract information from you to steal from you. You should report all this to the state security forces so that they know that this is happening and follow up. Although it seems difficult, there are times that these scams end up with many people arrested.