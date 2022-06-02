The mistake that Mexico always makes before a World Cup, according to Tata Martino

Coach of Mexico, Gerardo Martino (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

In a matter of months, the Mexican National Team will debut in the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Poland, which is why the Tri He has already started his preparation for the highest soccer competition. Nevertheless, Gerardo Tata Martino analyzed the Aztec team and noted what has been the mistake that the national team always makes before playing a World Cup.

As part of the press conference prior to the game against Uruguaythe strategist of tricolor He assured that Mexico has been in a comfort zone for a long time because in its World Cup preparation matches it does not dare to face countries outside its Concacaf zone.

Even though that him Tri he always qualifies for the world cups, in his months of preparation he is not encouraged to play friendly matches with higher-ranking rivalsso the Tata he saw it as the main problem of the Mexican National Team.

Tata insisted that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the organization of the National Team calendar should bet on bigger rivals (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

“Mexico has a peculiarity, normally it has always qualified for the World Cups, but in the four years it mostly plays with rivals from the area”

On the other hand, the Tata insisted that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the organization of the calendar of the National Team must bet on bigger rivals so that the Tri is likely to give a better showing at the World Cup; in this case the countries they will face in the group stage will be Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

“Mexico is lacking to exchange other types of matches to cause growth and play with rivals with a lot of hierarchy,” he said.

He also pointed out that the preparation tours should also be outside the United Statesalthough it is the usual country they choose to carry out their preparatory tours, for the Tata Martino leaving the “comfort zone” implies that other venues other than the neighbor to the north be sought, since he considered that the Tri It has been at the same level for years.

Tata insisted that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the organization of the National Team calendar should bet on bigger rivals (Photo: EFE/Todd Pierson)

“We are always happy to come here, I insistthere are times when it would be good to leave the comfort zone This is a comfort zone for us and sometimes there is a growing part of a team that means playing in other places, not just with other rivals, and that includes avoiding the United States”.

It should be remembered that recently Yon de Luisapresident of the FMF, shared a statement in which he endorsed the “localía” of Mexico in the United States, it will be until 2024 the agreement of the Tri with the United States to have home games.

Another point that the coach touched on was tomorrow’s rival, Uruguay, giving his point of view also a bit of what they will face on Sunday, Ecuador: “I think that the rivals that have qualified, and, above all, those that have made in a tie as difficult as the South American one, they are very careful. Uruguay had ups and downs in the middle of the tiewith the presence of Diego Alonso accommodated him and they ended up qualifying, beyond the extraordinary work that the teacher Tabárez had done”.

Mexico is in a comfort zone according to Tata (Photo: EFE/Welcome Velasco)

He also added:

“What Ecuador has been doing with Gustavo Alfaro is also very good, they made a tie where they were practically from start to finish within the four classifieds and the two teams are made up of very good individuals. The two selections that remain ahead of us are high quality selections”.

Regard to if the Uruguayans have a similarity with the Argentina squadMexico’s rival in the World Cup, noted:

“I would not mark a similarity with Argentinaexcept that they are two South American teams, which are made up of excellent individuals but in the collective part they are structures that move in a different way”.

