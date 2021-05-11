‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ Filmmakers Set for Free Online Talk

The filmmakers behind Sony Pictures Animation’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines will participate in a free, virtual PreVIEW talk on Friday, May 14, beginning at 10 a.m. PT., presented by the VIEW Conference.

The 90-minute discussion, moderated by Variety’s Steven Gaydos, will feature writer-director Michael Rianda, co-director and writer Jeff Rowe, production designer Lindsey Olivares, head of story Guillermo Martinez, VFX supervisor Mike Lasker and head of character animation Alan Hawkins.

“They say it takes an entire village of people to make a film,”says VIEW Conference Director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “We are delighted to welcome six of the talented villagers behind ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ into the VIEW Conference family for this free PreVIEW event exploring the craft behind the film. We’re bringing so much creative energy together in one place, I know this is going to be a session to remember.”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is the top movie airing on Netflix right now. It follows a college-bound Katie Mitchell and her family on a road trip that turns into a wild adventure to save the world as robots run amok. It stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Olivia Colman.

Prior to writing and directing “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Rianda worked for Pixar and JibJab, and was a writer and creative director on Disney TV Animation’s “Gravity Falls.”

Rowe has worked with Film Roman, Bento Box and Rubicon Holding Group. He was also a writer on Disney’s “Gravity Falls” and the Netflix series “Disenchantment.”

Prior to joining Sony Pictures Animation, Olivares was a freelance visual development artist and illustrator with such clients as Disney Television Animation, DreamWorks Animation, Locksmith Animation, Nickelodeon, Furry Puppet Studio and Titmouse. Her credits include DWA’s “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Trolls,” and SPA’s “The Emoji Movie.”

Martinez, who is currently developing a project to direct for SPA, previously worked at Laika on “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Missing Link.” He has also worked as a storyboard artist and writer on Cartoon Network series “We Bare Bears.”

Lasker is a VFX supervisor at Sony Pictures Imageworks. He’s worked on such films as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and “Hotel Transylvania.”

Hawkins is an animation supervisor at Sony Pictures Imageworks. His credits include the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” both “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” movies, “Arthur Christmas,” “Surf’s Up” and “Beowulf.”

The online event is organized by the VIEW Conference in partnership with Ogr Torino, Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix. Registration for the free program is available at https://www.viewconference.it/pages/mitchells.

This year’s VIEW Conference is scheduled for Oct. 17-22, with both in-person and virtual presentations planned.