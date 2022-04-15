the MMO has content planned for beyond 2024

This week is very important for The Elder Scrolls Online. The MMORPG of the Bethesda saga has lifted the embargo on your new chapter, High Isle, and it’s exactly what the game needed. On the occasion of this event, I was able to speak with Rich Lambert, the director of the title.

During our discussion, the topic of the game’s development model and the rate at which they are releasing content came up. Releasing one chapter per year, which usually lasts around the estimated 30 hours, The Elder Scrolls Online is constantly growing. Well, not only is this not going to change, but we have some data from how is development going of future content.

When asked what Lambert could tell us about the future of the title, he ventured to comment that they are already working on content for the next two chapters of the game. “Future plans… Specifically, no, I can’t tell you anything concrete. But what I can tell you is that we are already working hard on the chapter. of the year is coming and we are already working on it the stories of 2024“said the North American creative.

The way The Elder Scrolls Online adds content is through new chapters on an annual basis. Lambert told me they plan continue using this modelbecause they are very happy with the results it is giving and they want it to be a core part of the progression of their game.

Given the more political plot twist we’ve seen on High Isle and how well it works, it’s a bit impossible predict which paths the next expansions of the game may turn towards. What we do know is that the team is looking forward to exploring more of Tamriel and that ESO is at a fever pitch right now.