The Moana Character That Will ‘Steal The Show’ Of Disneyland’s New Magic Happens Parade

If there’s one query that you simply hear individuals asking round Disneyland greater than some other, it’s merely, “How’d they do this?” All of the Disney parks are about creating experiences for friends that really feel like magic, and so it is no shock that Disneyland’s latest parade which debuts on Friday, is known as Magic Happens. A number of the expertise on show at Disneyland is fairly near magic already, and the brand new parade can be no exception. It is promising to indicate off some technological achievements that we have not seen in parades earlier than, however essentially the most spectacular apparently comes from Moana’s good friend Heihei.