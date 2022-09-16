The mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone is closer and they enabled records

through the event Call of Duty: Next, the franchise revealed details about its upcoming titles and anticipated what will be a “new era” for one of the strong names in the video game industry. Along with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile It will be one of the fundamental parts of this new stage for the series.

The mobile game -which will be free- promises “redefine battle royale on the move”. As detailed in a statement that accompanied the presentation, the title was built especially for mobile phones with the idea of ​​establishing an experience that is satisfactory for users of that platform.

“Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is poised to deliver mobile-specific events, playlists and content, as well as deep controller customization options to support Call of Duty veterans and new recruits alike,” they explained.

In that sense, highlighted that different aspects were specifically optimized for mobile devices. Everything from movement, aiming, and weapon handling to physics, animations, and sound has been optimized for mobile gaming for maximum accuracy, authenticity, and performance.

In addition, they promised that the game will have a wide variety of control customization options so that the experience of the players does not depend on their skill level. On the other hand, they anticipated that they will present an important list of events and special content designed for this version.

The game, which will be released in 2023, will also have some content that has already been announced. For example, the Verdansk map will be available in the mobile version from the moment of its release, while Al Mazrah will be added in the future.

Players can also expect to encounter a significant variety of ground vehicles and aircraft, as well as the already confirmed Supply Stations. Another aspect that you can expect is the presence of contracts throughout the entire map.

On the other hand, the mobile version will introduce many of the weapons and operators that will also be available in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. To reinforce this sense of “shared experience”the Battle Pass will have shared progression between the three titles and the items that are unlocked in one of the deliveries will be accessible in the other two.

Users with Android devices can now access the free pre-registration that was enabled with the presentation and before what will be the launch on Android and iOS in 2023.

KEEP READING:

PlayStation advanced new projects on the way: Tekken 8, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin

Dragonflight: the new details about the next World of Warcraft expansion

Everything Switch players want: the Nintendo Direct confirmed more than 45 titles for its console