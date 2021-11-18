The mockery in Colombia against Guillermo Barros Schelotto for the final against River Plate in Madrid

Guillermo Barros Schelotto added his first point in front of Paraguay (EFE / Nathalia Aguilar)



Guillermo Barros Schelotto he knew how to be a winner as a footballer and enlarged his showcases with the diver as coach. However, a defeat haunts him. Despite the passage of time, Twin still He is haunted by the ghost of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final lost by Boca Juniors to River Plate in the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid.

In the run-up to the vital clash between Colombia and Paraguay in Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez (they equaled 0 to 0, on Date 14 of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022), a supporter of the coffee cast took out a poster with a mockery for the director Albirroja technician. “Barros Schelotto, welcome to the land of Quintero”, was the message, accompanied by the date of the remembered confrontation: December 9, 2018.

The mockery of the Colombian fans to Guillermo Barros Schelotto

The Colombian midfielder scored a memorable goal in extra time to break the parity and lead the victory millionaire. The other goals of the Núñez team were the work of Lucas Pratto and the Pity Martinez. Darío Benedetto had opened the scoring for him Xeneize. It is worth remembering that the first leg, played on November 11 in the Candy box, had finished 2-2.

In this definition there was a varied presence coffee maker. In addition to Juanfer, Who in recent weeks flirted with a possible return to River Plate as he was not comfortable in China, under the command of Marcelo Gallardo was also Rafael Santos Borre, current attacker for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. In the blue and gold squad, on the other hand, there were Wilmar Barrios (today in Zenit of Russia) and Sebastián Villa.

With this goalless equality, Paraguay accumulates 13 units and is in the second-to-last position, four from Peru, a cast that would be contesting the Repechage. In this way, Twin, who took the reins of the team last day, has four games left to get a ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 (they have been left out in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018).

“We have four games left and while there are chances, Paraguay has to fight. The lost game against Chile hurts us, which was also an even game, but they took advantage of our mistake ”, said the coach at a press conference. And then he added: “As long as there are chances, Paraguay has to fight. I have no doubts that we are going to grow as time goes by ”.

The former Lanús strategist also said that “as a team I saw Paraguay as strong. We stopped well, we handled the ball in the first half and we had the clearest, in the second half we lacked a bit of depth ”.

In this way, the Albirroja his future will be at stake in four commitments. In January he will receive Uruguay and visit Brazil, while in March he will play home against Ecuador and close his participation against Peru.

