The mockery of a Betis player against Sevilla after the scandal in the Copa del Rey

The Mexican Guardado pretended to be hit by a bottle after winning the classic

On Saturday the classic between Real Betis Y Sevilla by Copa del Rey had to be suspended after the footballer Joan Jordan was attacked by a bar thrown from the stands of the stadium Benito Villamarin towards the field of play. The score was 1-1 and this Sunday the remaining 50 minutes were played. Yesterday’s scandal was not forgotten by the protagonists and again there was controversy.

The one that stayed with the victory was Betis, who could celebrate the goal of sergio canals to seal qualification for the quarterfinals with a 2-1 scoreline, due to goals from Alejandro Papu Gómez Y Nabil Fekir of Saturday. Once the duel was over, the note was given by the Mexican Andrew Saved.

When the Betis footballers were leaving the playing field, the Spanish nationalized right-back threw a bottle of water in his face and pretended to faint, an action that is interpreted as a clear mockery of Joan Jordán, whom several of the players in the box local accused of faking their pain from the blow with the bar.

the aggression against jordan in the Betis duel against Sevilla

The Sevilla had reported on Saturday, after the suspension of the meeting, that Jordán had suffered a head trauma, which is why he was under home observation and was not part of the team this Sunday. The club had explained that the player “left Benito Villamarín sensibly dazed and was taken to the hospital, where he was examined and a series of tests were carried out according to the protocol due to the concussion.”

sergio canals, author of the winning goal, lamented about what happened yesterday in the match: “It’s all been a bit sad, that’s the reality. That should never happen in sport. It has been hard, very strange. What happened does not represent the Betis fans at all, and neither does it represent the players.

The result is a surprise, since the Sevilla they are second in La Liga, 10 points ahead of Betis in third place. “I think we deserved to win, for the 40 minutes yesterday and today as well. We were superior”, sentenced the scorer of the ornate.

The Sevilla said on Sunday morning that he was “absolutely disagree” with the decision to resume the match so soon, insisting that “the sensible and fair thing… would be to look for a later date in which, at least, the footballer who suffered the aggression can play.” “. But given an already compressed schedule this season, the federation said the match should be played “as soon as possible”, adding that it was “practical … for organizational reasons” to play it in the same stadium.

Betis joins Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Cádiz and Valencia in the quarterfinals. Valencia defeated third-tier Atletico Baleares 1-0 on Sunday. Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona will play their qualifiers at the end of this week.

