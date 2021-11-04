The modders of Purple Useless Redemption 2 have created their very own Undead Nightmare and it’s impressive: that is how you’ll obtain it

After some other Halloween has handed with out an respectable Undead Nightmare-style DLC coming to Purple Useless Redemption 2, the sport’s modding neighborhood has long past to paintings to get the task completed as a substitute of Rockstar.

This similar week it was once uploaded to Nexus Mods a Purple Useless Redemption 2 mod titled Undead Nightmare 2 that includes zombies rampaging during the recreation’s towns and forests. When you have the sport on PC, all it’s important to do is obtain it from this hyperlink and get started playing it.

The population of the town have bricked up their doorways and are capturing all of the zombies they see. New track and climate results have additionally been added to create the very best atmosphere for zombie searching..

Here is a video from Quarantine Gamer appearing the mod intimately.

Undead Nightmare was once a DLC that was once launched for the primary Purple Useless Redemption. This horror-themed paid enlargement added zombies and different supernatural horrors to Rockstar’s fictional Wild West. Enthusiasts had been hoping the sequel would obtain an identical bonus content material, however there was no success up to now.

Take-Two launched an up to date gross sales determine for Purple Useless Redemption 2 this week, confirming that the sequel has surpassed 39 million gadgets bought since its release in 2018 whilst the unique 2010 recreation has bought 23 million copies.

We have now additionally heard of the corporate’s concept of ​​liberating an enormous wave of primary video games over the following few years, now not together with the approaching Hangar 13 undertaking, creators of Mafia 3, which has just lately been canceled.