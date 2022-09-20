The model Sumner Stroh revealed that she was the lover of Adam Levine and showed the chats: the response of the leader of “Maroon 5″

Model Sumner Stroh revealed that Adam Levine cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with her and showed the chats

An Instagram model went viral on TikTok on Monday for accusing the singer Adam Levine to have an affair with her.

Sumner Strohdid not identify the singer at first, just called him “man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

“At that time, I was young, I was naive and, frankly, I feel exploited”Stroh, 23, said in the video, without detailing when the alleged affair occurred.

“I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easy to manipulate,” he added.

However, Stroh exclusively told Page Six that the affair took place “last year” when she “graduated from college.”

When asked if the alleged affair was sexual or just an emotional deception, the model claimed that she and Levine had a relationship “physical”.

“I haven’t talked to him in months.”, he added.

Sumner Stroh

In the viral video, Stroh posted purported screenshots of direct messages the singer allegedly sent him.

“Maroon 5 is basically elevator music at this point, so I’m sure you guys know who Adam Levine is,” she told her followers.

In one of the messages you can read that Levine told him: “It’s really unreal how fucking sexy you are. As if my head was blown off.”

Stroh then responded: “I mean I think the same. Seeing you in person I was like… I’m screwed.”

Another message purportedly sent by the “She Will Be Loved” singer read: “You are 50 times sexier in person. And me too hahahaha.”

Stroh claimed that she and Levine dated during “about a year”, but he left her when he found out that he was going to have another child with his wife. In another message, he tells her that he would name her next child after her.

“He told her: ‘Okay, a serious question. I’m having another baby and if he’s a boy I really want to name him Sumner. Are you okay with that? ‘”, Said the model reading aloud the supposed direct message.

The message between Adam Levine and Sumner Stroh

Page Six obtained a video that appears to show that the posts were linked to Levine’s verified Instagram profile.

Levine and Prinsloo recently confirmed that they are expecting their third child.. The couple already have two daughters: Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine (Reuters)

Stroh said she was “completely manipulated” by the singer.

However, users were not so convinced that Stroh was so innocent.

“It is no secret that he has been married for a decade. The only victims here are his wife and his children.”wrote one user.

Stroh said in the video that she wanted to “handle this privately” but claimed a friend blackmailed her and threatened to sell the story to the press. “I recklessly sent some screenshots to some friends who I thought I trusted, and one of them tried to sell to a tabloid, so here I am.”

“Obviously I know the implications of doing what I do, making money the way I do it and being an Instagram model, so to be tied to a story like this, I know the stereotypes,” she added.

Stroh said he is “not the victim” of the situation. “I’m not the one getting hurt in this. They are Behati and her children”, continued the model, referring to the singer’s wife. “And for that, I’m terribly sorry,” she concluded.

Adam Levine y Behati Prinsloo (Getty Images)

Adam Levine’s response

Levine denied having an affair with model Sumner Stroh, but admitted that he “crossed the line”.

“I used poor judgment in speaking to someone other than my wife in any concrete way,” the Maroon 5 frontman said in a statement posted via his Instagram story on Tuesday.

“I didn’t have an affair, however I did cross the line during an unfortunate period of my life”.

Adam Levine’s message

Levine said their interactions “in certain instances” became “inappropriate.” And he added: “I have taken care of that and have taken proactive steps to remedy it with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all that matters to me in this world,” he said.

“Being naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never do it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through this and we will get through this together.”he added.

