The Modi government of the Center is transferring 2500 rupees every month to the girls bank account, what is the truth…

Kanya Samman Yojana: The Modi government of the center is depositing 2500 rupees every month in the daughters bank account. A video of this is becoming increasingly viral. In this viral video, it is being told that the central government is transferring 2500 rupees every month to the bank account of every girl in the country. So tell that this information is completely misleading and and no such scheme is being run by the Central Government. The truth of this viral video has been revealed by PIB's Fact Check.

Let us know that under the guise of Central Government Scheme, many people are committing fraud. First, fake news or fake videos or fake messages go viral in the name of the Centre's plan. After this, the common people are asked to apply and share their personal and bank details. After this, they lure them financially. Many times people's bank accounts are emptied. You need to be alert from such fake news and videos.

Claim: One #YouTube In the video, it is being claimed that the central government is depositing Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Kanya Samman Yojana' in the bank accounts of all the daughters. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government. pic.twitter.com/HIiPeyPuTW – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 16, 2020

PIB has tweeted, this information is completely fake and misleading. No such scheme is being run by the central government. In fact, a YouTube video claims that the Center is depositing Rs 2,500 per month under the ‘Kanya Samman Yojana’ (Kanya Samman Yojana) in the daughters’ bank account.

PIB #PIBFactCheck has advised people to thoroughly investigate before applying for any such scheme. Information about every scheme launched by the central government is already released by the concerned ministry. Therefore, after examining the website of the Ministry, PIB and other trusted channels related to each scheme, apply only.