The moment a grandstand collapsed in India: more than 200 spectators were injured

In the India football is lived with an indescribable passion. Despite not having a striking league in which renowned figures star in the matches, and his team has never participated in a world Cupfans meet daily to follow the actions of the performers available to them.

Although many try to observe from a distance the geniuses improvised by stars like Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoKarim BenzemaKylian Mbappé o Erling Haalandin the domestic sphere, the matches gather a large number of followers, regardless of the quality of their players.

However, austerity does not only occur in sports. Lack of control also reigns in security agencies. And the results are pitiful.

In the last hours at least 225 people were injuredsix of them seriously, after the collapse of a bleachers during a game of a that took place in the south of the country. According to local police, the incident took place in the town of Malappuramstate Keralalate on Saturday, when an improvised grandstand gave way under the weight of the fans, many of whom ended up with fractures of varying degrees.

According to the local police chief, Hidayathulla Mambra, “Several children were also injured.” It is that the stands could not withstand the weight of the large number of fans that filled the facilities. as reported Member, the accident could have been caused by the number of spectators, who with their enthusiasm made the grandstand give way. Furthermore, recent rains in the region could also have weakened the structure. “There was a huge crowding. The stand could only hold 3,500 people at most, but it is believed that almost 8,000 people turned out to watch the match”, stressed the official.

The Police have already filed a complaint against the organizers for endangering public safety and estimate that they will soon make the corresponding arrests of those responsible. Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala they are very popular and therefore the match attracted thousands of spectators.

