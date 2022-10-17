The moment in which Gallardo breaks when reviving his cycle in River Plate: the emotional video that he was given in the Monumental

Marcelo Gallardo breaks when he sees the revival of his successful cycle in River Plate.

River Plate fired big to Marcelo Gallardo, who led their last match at the stadium Monumental. With deep emotion, the Doll received a great tribute from the club that gave him a night that he will remember forever.

Once the meeting is over Central Rosary, the footballers went to the most winning coach in history. The tears could not be contained, nor could Marcelo Gallardo’s own tears when, after putting on the River Plate shirt, he watched an emotional video that was shown to him in the stadium.

All the players went to hug Marcelo Gallardo as soon as the match ended.

In the images a summary of his successful cycle in these eight and a half yearsin which he harvested nothing more and nothing less than 14 trophies: three Argentine Cups, two Argentine Super Cups (in the first they beat their classic rival in Mendoza), two Libertadores Cups (in both they eliminated the Xeneize), a South American Cup (also left those from La Ribera on the way), three South American Cup Winners’ Cups, a Suruga Bank, the Professional League and the Champions Trophy.

Nevertheless, the most emotional moment it was given when a phrase dedicated to his mother. At that moment, Marcelo Gallardo could not hold back his tears. again. Then, in the final speech, the Doll remembered her again, on a very special day for the celebration of Mother’s Day.

Juanfer Quintero was the one who read the charge of the fans for the Doll.

“To the woman who gave me life, who will surely be watching me from a place of privilege up there in heaven, Happy Mother’s Day. I remember mine very fondly. She was the one I was waiting for to arrive from each training session, who hugged me, who accompanied me everywhere, until the day he left, he sat there in the audience and waited for me in the locker room to give me a hug. So thanks old ladysomewhere in heaven where you are, for having given me life”, recalled Gallardo with great affection.

Juan Fernando Quinteroone of the idols of River Plate and figure of his cycle, was the person in charge of giving voice to the message prepared by the fans for the doll. “Thank you for respecting the sacred mantle and eternal thanks for your legacy. Thank you for every feat and thank you for living and playing great. Thanks from San Martín to Belgrano, Sívori and Centenario. And thanks for getting up against Gremio in the locker room. Thank you for the 14 titles, for the glory, for the unforgettable chapter in our history. Thank you for December 9 and thank you for this emotion that will live forever. Thank you for this joy of beating Boca and becoming champion”.

The emotional speech of Marcelo Gallardo, in his goodbye to the Monumental as coach of River Plate.

With the more than 80,000 supporters attentively listening to his speech, Marcelo Gallardo addressed them with total gratitude for their unconditional support. “I really am privileged. Never in my life did I dream of living something like this, or if I did, it was something very mine. And being in this moment, in this place, afraid to express myself, because this is too much. I want to thank, my bond with River comes from a lifetime”.

Also highlighted his group, the players and the institution. “Thanks to all my work team, I value it, respect it and love it. They have been part of my body all this time. Thank you players, many have passed in all this time, many. They are the true protagonists of what we can work on, develop or feel for them to carry out. I have nothing but words of gratitude for each player who has had the greatness to wear this shirt, to give himself to the maximum in each training session”.

Enzo Francescoli, moved to receive some warm words from Marcelo Gallardo at his farewell.

the doll too remembered the “indelible moments”, which will forever go down in history, like that Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabéu. “River has taught me that it is a way of living, of being, and we have had to win, they have been beautiful, indelible things, will always remain for life. We have also had to lose, and in the defeat I have felt more proud, because life has that. It teaches you, it allows you to be human, to make mistakes and have more strength to continue, and we have been that all this time.

Gallardo highlighted the leadership of the Millionaire because having given him the confidence, especially to Enzo Francescoli, a who dedicated warm words to him at the end of his speech. “We have been a team of colleagues, a huge work team, and we have been a great family, who went out of their way to live every moment and that is incredible. It is the most beautiful thing that I take with me, the hug with each worker. Thanks to the leadership, to its president, because they have believed in me, because they have accompanied me, they have always been by my side. I want to thank you with all my heart. Thank you Enzo Francescoli for being the person who gave us this possibility.who trusted, who accompanied in an incredible way, without egos, enjoying the triumphs as his own and that is not found in many places, thanks Enzo”.

With deep emotion, Marcelo Gallardo said goodbye as River Plate coach in a packed Monumental stadium (@RiverPlate)

