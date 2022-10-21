The moment in which Pablo Giralt broke down during the interview with Lionel Messi: the gesture of La Pulga

Pablo Giralt interviewed Lionel Messi and started crying

In the interview that Lionel Messi gave Pablo Giralt in DIRECTV Sports, the host and reporter could not contain the tears at the end of the meeting with the Argentine star. In his social networks, the communicator had expressed his excitement at being able to meet The flea and he was very grateful for that possibility.

“This profession and my life have taken me down unimaginable paths. Yesterday I fulfilled a dream. I met the athlete I admire and love the most; the one I have most had to recount and enjoy. My professional path -occasionally- crossed with his and honestly, I feel privileged, ”he wrote a few days ago when he announced that he had interviewed Leo.

At the beginning of the meeting, Giralt expressed his astonishment at Messi’s simplicity and confessed that he opened the door of his house for him. Before starting with the testimonies, he clarified that it was not going to be an interview, but a talk. He revealed that he was not objective with Messi and expressed all his admiration for the captain of the Argentine team.

Giralt’s post after doing the interview and before being published

The interview lasted just over an hour, Giralt was letting go due to the confidence that Messi transmitted to him. They shared personal experiences about their families and that helped Leo open up and reveal how his wife, Antonela Roccuzzoand his children are keys to support when he returns home after a bad game or negative result.

In a pleasant atmosphere, the report continued and in the final part Giralt showed him a series of goals that he recounted at various times in Rosario’s career. He began with that first goal in the impromptu friendly between the youth teams of Argentina and Paraguay on the Argentinos Juniors field, to which Messi acknowledged: “I didn’t know it was you who was telling the story.” That was not another meeting in Leo’s life, who recalled: “There was talk that they were going to call me from Spain and Tocalli (Hugo) put together these two friendlies so that he could play for Argentina.”

Then he showed him as many as the day of his debut in the World Cups, when he entered the second half against Serbia and Montenegro and converted. Or a great goal playing for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao.

Giralt could not contain the tears in the interview with Messi (Video capture)

But in the end, Giralt could not contain his emotion and began to cry, something he had already done in some games that he had to recount. Messi looked at him without knowing what to do. He threw himself back in the chair and seeing that the rapporteur did not stop crying, he took him by the arm and said “thank you”.

“I am a kid from Venado Tuerto, my city, who dreamed all my life of doing this. But I never thought I would be lucky enough to be able to accompany you with my story, with my love for your career and I thank you with all my heart,” Giralt said with tears.

While Leo reciprocated the gesture and stated: “Thanks to you. I am excited to be able to reach people in Argentina or the world in general that always accompanied me, admired me from the football or the person; that they can get to know through this, the interview, the screen and I am also grateful for the love I got in my career.

