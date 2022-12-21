The moment in which two fans threw themselves from a bridge into the national team’s convertible micro: one was rescued by the players and the other fell into the void

A fan jumped from a pedestrian bridge and fell into the bus of the National Team players

The overflowing madness of Argentine fans at the arrival of the world champions in the country to celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup has no limits. It is calculated that 5 million people they turned to the streets to receive the Scaloneta and huddled together to see their idols up close, including the captain, Lionel Messi.

One of the most unusual and dangerous situations occurred when the convertible micro that transported the soccer players of the National Team passed under the Olavarría Bridge, on the border line between Villa Madero y Villa Celina, La Matanza party. Surrounded by a crowd in the caravan of the champions, while the vehicle traveled at a pace along the Riccheri highway towards the Federal Capital, two people threw themselves into the unit.

Despite warnings from some of the players, one man fell into the bus and was rescued by the footballers while the second did not have the same luck and, after stepping on the back of the bus, he lost his balance and ended up on the pavement. This last scene raised concern about the overflow and would have triggered the decision to return to the property before flying over the Obelisk area by helicopter.

Then, while the man who fell to the floor was treated, another invader got into the bus, according to official sources.

Earlier, after arriving at the airport at dawn on Tuesday, another albiceleste fan was thrown from above into the vehicle and was held up by the players. The world champions managed to capture the fan and put him on the bus, preventing him from falling into the void. The image went viral.

A fan jumped from a bridge into the bus where the players of the Argentine national team were

A truly human tide It mobilized from different points in the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings first to the AFA premises, where the caravan of the champions departed. The squad arrived at the Ezeiza international airport at 2.23 AM and, after greeting the people who camped in the surroundings, went to rest at the concentration. After breakfast, the transport began to move towards the Federal Capital, at the pace of a man, along the highways.

The caravan ended with the world champions touring downtown Buenos Aires from the air, since there was no other way to move by land among so many people. Julio Humberto Grondona returned to the property around 4:30 p.m.

The scene of the man who jumped into the bus is one of the many dangerous sequences that were seen on the day of the festivities. Other sympathizers climbed to the roofs of the bus stops, light poles, trees, traffic lights, shops and even the top of the Obelisk, putting their lives at risk.

Argentine fans climbed to the top of the Obelisk (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

During the first part of the celebration, hours after arriving in the country, the National Team went out in the convertible bus to greet the first fans and there was a tense moment with a cable that almost knocked some of the players down. The first to see it was Nicholas Otamendi, who launched the cry and immediately Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Messi and Ángel Di María dodged the risk. But Paredes took a few more seconds and, although the impact dribbled, the cable took his cap. The Juventus midfielder was upset by the lost garment, but immediately resumed the conversation with his teammates, as if nothing had happened.

The team’s microphone almost collided with a cable

It was the only tense moment of the journey that served as an appetizer for the caravan that takes place in the Federal Capital. Several tens of thousands of fans broke the capsule that the security operation tried to form with their motorcycles and agents. And they approached the vehicle in order to see their idols up close, shout a word of encouragement to them, sing with them or throw them a souvenir. There were also fireworks, which added heat to the scene.

