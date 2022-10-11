The moment of chaos in Central-Defense: a ball on the ground, three red cards and two players who continued to play after the VAR was corrected

* The expulsions and chaos in Central-Defense and Justice

It was a quiet game they were playing Rosario Central in front of Defense and Justice in the Giant of Arroyito. But half an hour after the complement came chaos with three expulsions in two minutes and the struggles, shoves and insults began between the protagonists. The weather was complicated for the referee Nicholas Lamolinawhich after reviewing the information then had to be rectified and remove the red ones from two of the players.

At 30 minutes of the second half they disputed a ball Alejo Veliz y Nazarene Columbus, who hit the Central player with a ball on the floor. The Falcon’s defender was expelled and a brawl broke out in which Nicholas Fernandez then he threw a pechazo at Facundo Goodnightwho fell to the floor. The Halcón player deserved the red. First, Nicolás Lamolina also gave both of them a red card, and Uvita Fernández left under police custody.

But then the referee received the call from the VAR, reviewed what happened and rectified his decision. He called the players and they had to wait a few seconds for Fernández, who was already on his way to the locker room. A colleague of his called him to Uvita, the judge withdrew the red ones and admonished them. Later Fernández y Good night They shook hands.

* The most important alternatives of equality in the Gigante de Arroyito

The game was intense, but there were no frictions or a strong leg. That is why what was experienced with the three expulsions in a row and the climate of tension called attention.

Beyond this episode, there were other decisions by the referee that were key, such as two goals disallowed due to advanced positions. The first was at 37 minutes when after a good play, Good night attended to Gino Infantino who scored, but the goal was disallowed due to a previous offside position by Good night.

Then, in the second half, Defense had the clearest with a shot from outside the same area. Uvita Fernandez that diverted Gaspar Serviushit the crossbar, the rebound captured it Christian Ortizbut was annulled for offside.

Despite the goalless draw, it was an entertaining match between Central vs. Defense Justice (Twitter)

At the beginning of the match the Scoundrel was more and deserved to open the zero. Then the Falcon took the initiative in some sections of the complement, but could not break the zero either. Although emotions were not abundant and there were no goals, the match was intense and both deserved to score in Rosario’s afternoon.

The Central Rosary directed by Carlos Tevez He feeds on youth players and tries to capture an idea of ​​the game from below and proposes reaching the rival goal, although he cannot translate the plan into good results. It ranks 23rd in the table out of 28 teams. While Defense is in a new stage in which he aspires to rearm after the departure of Sebastián Beccacece as a coach.

On the next date, Central will have a tough opponent, since it will visit one of the applicants for the title, Atlético Tucumán, this Thursday from 9:30 p.m. While Defense and Justice will receive Union on Friday, from 7:00 p.m.

