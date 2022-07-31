The moment of confusion of Julián Álvarez with the VAR and Guardiola in his first goal in Manchester City

*Julián Álvarez’s confusing celebration

This Saturday Julian Alvarez He had his big debut at Manchester City and he did it no less than with a goal against Liverpool on the Community Shield. Unfortunately for him, his start in the English team was not entirely a dream since his team fell 3-1 in the grand final and he was also unable to even celebrate his goal due to the confusion generated by the WAS.

Is that the former River Plate took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper Alisson to kick the ball and put the partial 1 to 1, but the line judge marked a previous offside in the action of Phil Foot. It seemed then that his conquest was not going to be validated and while everyone waited for the resolution, Pep Guardiola He took the opportunity to give some indications to one side of the playing field.

Just at that moment, the WAS indicated that The foot was in a legal position so the goal had to be charged and while the fans of the Manchester City shouted in the stands and the players ran for joy, Álvarez not know what to do. The official broadcast caught him just at the moment in which the Spanish coach took him by the face to ask him to concentrate and continued giving him orders while he smiled, happy for having been able to score, but confused at being prevented from celebrating. Returning to midfield, his teammates hugged him and one of his most effusive was Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s hug with Julián Álvarez for his goal (Reuters)

Despite the defeat, it was a great debut for the Argentine, who wore shirt number 19. In addition, for the first time he was able to share the field with Erling Haalandthe trio great reinforcement of the cast Citizensince in the two pre-season friendlies, Guardiola he had leaned toward one or the other to take his place at the center of the attack.

The South American gunner entered the complement along with Phil Foot y Julian Alvarez instead of Riyhad Mahrez y Jack Grealish. The ex River Plate He positioned himself more on the right, although he constantly stepped on the central lanes to give his team an option between the lines.

Liverpool claimed the first title of the English season by dominating in Leicester at Manchester City and beat him 3-1. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez they scored for the Reds.

KEEP READING:

Julián Álvarez spoke after his debut with a goal at City: the duo with Haaland and the strange goal celebration

Despite Julián Álvarez’s goal, Liverpool beat Manchester City and became champion of the Community Shield

Julián Álvarez entered, scored the tie and the VAR delayed the celebration: this was his debut in Manchester City-Liverpool for the Community Shield

Agüero’s show in Manchester City-Liverpool: jokes with Luis Suárez, his reaction to Julián Álvarez’s goal and the phrase about De Paul and Tini