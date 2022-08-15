The moment of fury of Dani Alves with Toto Salvio during the defeat of Pumas in the classic against America

Dani Alves’ complaint with Eduardo Salvio during a Pumas match

Since Edward Salvio decided to put an end to his stay in Boca Juniors to continue his career in Mexican soccer, he never thought that his start would be so complicated. The last two games for Pumas UNAM They were defeats with a landslide and the fans are starting to lose patience with some of the players: 0-6 against FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Cup and 0-3 against América for the eighth date of Liga MX.

One of the scenes that went viral on social networks had as its protagonist the Toto for a questionable decision in a counterattack by his team. The Argentine faced the center of the field and filtered for the teammate who had two marks on him. On the other hand, there was a leftover striker and he also stepped on the area in a dangerous way Dani Alves. When the Brazilian saw that the play ended in a goal kick for the visit, he exploded with fury and began to wave his arms in the air, making his discontent clear.

“They outplayed us, we never found the way to counter a rival who plays fast and has hierarchy, we fell and we have to turn this sad and black page. The alerts are on, we have to find a solution quickly”recognized the technical director of Pumas, Andres Lillini. With this result, Salvio’s team stagnated at 8 points and occupies 14th place in the standings. For its part, America reached 10 units and is in ninth place.

Pumas received a beating from Barcelona in Spain and another from America upon returning to Mexico (Photo: Reuters)

Salvio’s decision to move to Mexico occurred at the end of June 2022, shortly before Boca’s elimination from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Corinthians. The striker did not accept the economic terms of the Xeneize proposal, he was free to act and packed his bags for North America. There, Pumas was waiting for him with open arms and with the hope of hiring a footballer of international hierarchy.

It is worth remembering that the offer of the Mexicans doubled the numbers presented by the auriazul when discussing a contract renewal and with an increase during the 2023/24 season. Although in his debut he scored a goal against Leon F.C.slowly the fans were losing patience with Salvio and currently he is one of the most criticized of the squad for the last two performances, in which Pumas received nine goals against.

The next commitment of Toto and Dani Alves It will be next Thursday, August 18, when they visit Atlético San Luis for the ninth date of Liga MX. With a lot to improve, the team needs to start picking up their heads if they don’t want to get into an unexpected crisis.

KEEP READING:

Felipe Melo revealed a silent gesture by Riquelme and made public a strange request for his next visit to La Bombonera

Sharp response from Carlos Tevez when asked if he would shout a goal from Rosario Central in La Bombonera

From making inferiors in Boca and playing in a Youth World Cup to playing secret dives with Paredes and Argentine soccer stars