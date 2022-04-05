The moment of Leandro Paredes’ injury that set off the alarms at PSG and the Argentine team

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed FC Lorient 5-1 in a meeting corresponding to the date 30 of the League 1 from France. The goals of PSG they wrote them down Neymar and Mbappé twice and Lionel Messi; discounted Terem Moffi. In this way, Pochettino’s team comfortably leads the standings with 68 points, 12 points more than his escort Olympique Marseille (56).

However, not everything is joy in the stadium Princes Park, since one of the team’s top figures had to be replaced in the first half due to injury. Is about Leandro Paredeswho at 38 minutes made gestures of left adductor pain and automatically Mauritius Pochettino replaced him with Georginio Wijnaldum.

In the repetition of the action, it is seen how the Argentine midfielder tries to recover a ball and when he stretches his right leg, he feels the prick. His face was eloquent and looking at the bench he made the gesture of change. While the doctors attended to the soccer player on the field of play, on the substitutes’ bench the concern was evident on the face of Pochettinowho suffers a very noticeable loss.

The same happens with Lionel Scaloni in the Argentine national team, thinking about the next friendlies that the national team plans to carry out on the FIFA date with a view to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held in November. It is worth remembering that Paredes has just disputed the double qualifying date South American, which ended with victory over Venezuela in the Bombonera and draw in Guayaquil against Ecuador.

Although the suspended duel against Brazil still remains, the classifications confirmed the greenyellow as leader of the table, seconded by Argentina. While, last Friday, in Dohawas carried out world cup draw de Qatar 2022. Argentina will share the Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

