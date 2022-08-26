The moment when Latvia tore down the Obelisk of Victory: it was 79 meters long and was the last symbol of the Soviet era

The Obelisk of Victory in Riga was 79 meters high

Riga’s Victory Obelisk, 79 meters high and the last Soviet monument of its kind in the Latvian capital, was demolished after more than six hours of work at its base, the last phase of the demolition of the controversial column, erected in 1985.

The demolished elements of the monument will be completely destroyed and disposed of as rubble, to prevent parts of the statues from being stolen as souvenirs.

A small concentration of people behind the police cordon cheered the collapse of the 250-ton structure, which was completed at 4:45 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The Soviet star dominated the structure from the top (REUTERS / Ints Kalnins)

The moment the obbelisk begins to fall (REUTERS / Ints Kalnins)

For many Latvians, the monument, a place of celebration for citizens of Russian origin to remember the defeat over Nazi Germany in 1945, represented the repressive Soviet occupation of the Baltic country and not the “liberation” after the fall of the Third Reich.

Russian-speakers, who make up about 37% of the country’s barely two million inhabitants, gather every May 9 at the monument to celebrate Soviet-era Victory Day, while much of the rest of the world celebrates the May 8 as the day of Victory in Europe.

Before the pandemic, May 9 celebrations included choirs singing Soviet wartime songs, speeches by some veterans and the laying of flowers by tens of thousands of mainly Russian residents.

For the Russians, the obelisk symbolized victory over the Nazis; for the Latvians, the Russian occupation of their territory (Kaspar KRAFTS / f64 / AFP)

The remains of the monument will be waste. Latvians do not want memories of this monolith (Kaspar KRAFTS / f64 / AFP)

The monument was made up of two groups of statues, a commemorative plaque with the inscription 1941-1945, the obelisk and a pond.

It was built in the mid-1980s using “contributions” drawn from the payrolls of Latvian companies to build the “Monument to the liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German fascist invaders”as it was officially called.

The demolition of the monument began on Tuesday, when a work team toppled a statue of three Soviet soldiers, one of them brandishing a machine gun.

The next day, workers equipped with heavy machinery pulled down the statue of a large female figure of “the Motherland” symbolically saluting Red Army soldiers.

The status of the Victory Monument has been the subject of debate in Latvia since the country regained its independence in 1991. Latvian nationalists considered that the monument should be demolished or at least remodeled to represent a totalitarian occupation and not a liberation.

Successive Latvian governments took a cautious line, tolerating the May 9 celebrations and trying not to anger Moscow with something the Russians saw as a symbol of their victory over Nazi Germany.

Russian veterans used to bring flowers to the site to remember World War II (ZNOTINS/AFP)

The day of the celebrations of the Russian minority in the place was May 9 (Ilmars ZNOTINS / AFP / File)

The invasion of Ukraine

This changed after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. The Latvian Parliament or Saiem accelerated steps to authorize the demolition of the Riga monument and all other “symbols of Communist and Nazi rule” in Latvia.

A few weeks ago, the government designated 69 Soviet memorials, in addition to the obelisk, for demolition.

When preliminary work for the demolition of the monument began on Monday, a small group of protesters gathered and about five people were arrested for disorderly conduct and for defying the police order.

On Tuesday, isolated protests continued and another 14 people were detained by police for refusing to disperse.

Riga Mayor Martins Stakis recently stated that the demolition, including the restoration of the area as a park, would cost €2.1 million.

With information from EFE

