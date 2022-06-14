The moment when Oswaldo Sánchez ordered a beer during a live broadcast

The former Mexican goalkeeper was recognized by the fans during the Mexico vs Suriname match (Video: TUDN)

After retiring from professional football, Oswaldo Sanchez He became a sports commentator and analyst for TUDNproved a new facet in sports microphones and has remained one of the sports channel specialists of Televisa. Su personality They have forced him to star in different peculiar moments in different television coverage.

This time the incident occurred during coverage of the game Mexico vs Surinamefrom Concacaf Nations League. The former goalkeeper joked with the fans around him and ordered a beer to get into the atmosphere just like the public that gathered at the Crown Stadium to watch the first game Tri in the League of Nations.

Despite the fact that Oswaldo Sánchez was making a live broadcast, he was encouraged to exchange a few words with the public and order a drink to “cool off” from the heat. The event happened when a fan from the stands recognized him and began to shout his name to attract the attention of the former Santos Laguna goalkeeper.

Once Oswaldo turned to see the person who was chanting his name, he raised his glass of beer as a toast from a distance. The act caused sympathy for the former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, so he was encouraged to ask for an equal one despite the fact that he had just had a broadcast with TUDN.

“Pass me one, won’t you, little brother? it’s hot”

They were the words that the current commentator for TUDN. To which the fan immediately replied: “Obviously, obviously.” Without further interaction Oswaldo continued to focus on his work as a sports analyst and greeted other fans who were yelling at him for his nickname Saint Oswald.

Oswaldo Sánchez, former goalkeeper and commentator for TUDN (Photo: Instagram/@sanoswaldotd)

Since the former goalkeeper became one of the members who heads the analysis panels of the Mexican National Team, Sánchez Ibarra has starred in different controversies. One of them was during his intervention in the coverage of Jamaica vs. Mexico of the oConcacaf Octagonal Course to Qatar 2022.

In that game the television station TV Azteca did not have the rights to broadcast the game, so TUDN enjoyed the exclusive However, the comments made by Oswaldo Sánchez during the narration of the game caused annoyance on the part of the public.

In social networks Oswaldo was overwhelmed for trying to imitate the style of Jorge Campos in Aztec Sports. Oswaldo Sánchez launched different jokes around the Jamaican culture but his comments were not well received among viewers.

part of the jokes that the former goalkeeper said were directed at the music of Jamaica, confused reggae with urban reggaeton music a fact that generated ridicule and criticism on social networks.

At the end of Mexico vs. Panama, Guillermo Ochoa sent a reminder to the former El Tri soccer players who are now TUDN commentators (Video: TUDN)

Another of the most controversial chapters of the former goalkeeper was when he starred in a series of criticisms against Guillermo Ochoa. Due to the role he was having the Tri in the World Cup qualifying round, he was encouraged to question the quality of the America goalkeeper and his role with the national team.

The criticism reached the ears of Memo, who in an interview with TUDN sent a message to Oswaldo about what it meant to be in the Tri. “Things are not like that and The people who played in the National Team and who work with you know itwhat sometimes they forget what they experienced here”, launched Ochoa.

So the current sports analyst did not hesitate to answer him:

“We are here trying to be sports analysts, trying to give people a real analysis of what is happening; in that analysis you will have to say what happens because We are not national team cheerleaders, we are analysts and we try to see the positive, but when things don’t go well, we can’t cover a sun with a finger”.

