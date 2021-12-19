The momentous decision made by the Australian Open regarding tennis players who are not vaccinated against covid-19

The case of Novak Djokovic was one of those that generated uncertainty before the doctor that forced tennis players to be vaccinated to participate in the Australian Open (REUTERS / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

A few days to the start of Australian Open, scheduled for next January 17, the tournament authorities have decided to apply an important change in their health policies and have determined that those tennis players who are not vaccinated against covid-19 will be able to compete, although they must first have the authorization of a committee of experts independent of the organization of the event.

The mandatory vaccination policy had threatened to leave out some stars, such is the case of the world’s number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, while other players had decided to absent themselves from the contest voluntarily because they were not willing to receive the doses against the coronavirus.

Craig Tiley, director of the Australian Open, reported this Friday that tennis players who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus may request a medical exception to participate in the tournament. Each case will be reviewed by a panel made up of three professionals linked to the field of immunology, infectious diseases and general medicine. This determination has been made in conjunction with the authorities of the Victoria Health area, the state in which the city of Melbourne is located.

Exception requests will be evaluated by a panel of experts (REUTERS / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

The process will have several instances: after making the request for the exception, the case will be addressed by the panel of experts selected by the local government. Once they give the go-ahead, everything will go to the Immunization Registry area of ​​Australia. The authorities of the first Grand Slam of the year stressed that all orders will be confidentialIn other words, the names of the applicants will not be made public.

“We have worked closely with the Victorian government to establish fair and independent protocols for evaluating applications for medical exemptions that will allow us ensuring the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for everyone”Tiley explained. He also added that what is central to this process is that “decisions will be made by independent medical experts and that all requests will be duly considered.”

While the local authorities considered that this new policy “leads to the best possible results.” “(At the Australian Open) They want the safest event possible for players and fans. That implies having the most rigorous medical exemption process, “he said. Martin Pakula, Minister of Sports of the state of Victoria, who also stated that this process will generate a important precedent in the face of other events of great magnitude.

In this way, the organizers of the Australian Open also seek to avoid voluntary casualties such as those that already occurred with the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert and the local girl Olivia Gadecki, who have openly expressed their refusal to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

