The money received from begging helped the corona victims, the elderly set an example of humanity

new Delhi: There is no shortage of people in this world who donate some part of their earnings, but what about the M Pul Pandis of Tamil Nadu, who have been donating the money received from begging for many years. It is another matter that earlier he used to donate his earnings to improve the infrastructure of schools and now what he earns, he donates to help the corona victims. Also Read – Good news for Delhi: The speed of getting Corona case decreased, Arvind Kejriwal said- We succeeded

Looking at the 64-year-old pandis who arrived at the Madurai District Magistrate’s office on Wednesday to collect donations, one cannot guess that this man has left behind the great nobles of the world in serving humanity. Slender body, thin bearded white, tilak on the forehead, pandis wearing saffron cloth on the head had come to collect ten thousand rupees by begging in the last few days. Also Read – Corona virus havoc in Prayagraj, 101 more infected, 45 dead

Pandis, who have spent their entire lives in poverty, have donated the amount to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the sixth time on Wednesday since May. He deposited this money by begging and instead of spending it on himself, it was more important to give donations. “When the schools were closed, the officials of these schools said that now the victims of the epidemic are in greater need of this money, then I decided to give this money to the people who are being treated for treatment of Kovid-19,” Pandian said. For it is needed. I get great pleasure by giving more and more to others. ” Also Read – A person who distributed food to the poor dies of Corona, Arvind Kejriwal gave one crore rupees to the family

Pandis have no home. He mainly roams in three districts of South Tamil Nadu, Tuthukudi, Thanjavur and Pudukottai. He said that for the past several years, he has been donating his ‘earnings’ to strengthen the infrastructure of government schools in these areas, but after the outbreak of epidemic, he has given this money since May to help treat the victims in Madurai. Started getting deposited in the DM office.

Pandi, who put on masks to protect Kovid-19, said that he had come to Madurai about two weeks before the lockdown started and has been roaming in the district since then. During this, people urge people to give some money and on getting anything, they save it with great care. At night, they go to sleep outside the temples and fill the stomach after eating food mixed with people.

People who take all bad ways to earn money, should learn from the Pandis who earn money by begging, but do not spend it on themselves. From those who can give, they give it to those who need it more. It is a matter of fact that he never thought that he himself needed this money.