The monopoly of Nintendo Switch continues in the top sales in Japan, with PS5 rearing its head

The console is experiencing an interesting week in stores, although it is still far from the Switch numbers.

Thanks to data from Famitsu, for another week we can see the greatest successes in software in Japanese stores, highlighting this time the number one achieved by Nintendo Switch Sports despite reaching the market four months ago.

The top-10 best-selling video games of the week in Japan do not present any news, and this makes it easier for the almost absolute monopoly of the list continue in the hands of Nintendo, leaving room only for the presence of Gran Turismo 7 in the ranking. The racing title has already surpassed the number of 157,000 copies in its edition for PS5.

It wasn’t a bad week for PS5 actually, taking into account the stock problems that, as in markets like Spain, the console continues to suffer from. In this sense 46,600 units sold were reported of PlayStation 5 hardware, which despite being far removed from the more than 153,000 Nintendo Switch devices purchased, is a good sign of recovery, at least of stock in stores.

For the rest, there is little more to comment on this week about the top-10 best-selling software and the performance list of the main consoles, where little by little, and surely to the sadness of many, PS4 begins to exhaust its route in stores. .

Top selling games of the week in Japan (total sales) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) – 53.900 (677.393)

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) – 39.529 (152.257)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 29.276 (4.774.885)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) – 27.957 (851.866)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom) – 24.180 (241.652)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 21.173 (2.749.039)

[NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix) – 20.999 (106.234)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 19.012 (3.247.019)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE) – 17,153 (157,041)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) – 12.780 (2.698.202)

Top selling consoles of the week in Japan (total sales) Switch OLED Model – 94.827 (2.192.546)

PlayStation 5 – 44.126 (1.592.796)

Switch – 35.071 (18.582.498)

Switch Lite – 23.924 (4.850.499)

Xbox Series X – 4.802 (139.695)

Xbox Series S – 3.901 (152.033)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2.474 (257.785)

New 2DS XL (incluye 2DS) – 307 (1.188.268)

PlayStation 4 – 28 (7.819.811)

