The Moon was once part of Earth, according to new scientific evidence

There are 384,000 kilometers that separate us from the Moon. That distance that creates the fascination we have with our natural satellite grows day by day, to such an extent that plans continue to advance to return in 2025 with a manned mission and at the end of the month the new NASA rocket will be tested to get there again.

The fascination is also sustained in the scientific studies that permanently seek to know its history and how it was born. In research published these days by geochemists, cosmochemists and petrologists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, they shed new light on the origin of the Moon, showing that it inherited noble gases of helium and neon indigenous to the Earth’s mantle. The discovery, published in Science Advancesadds to the currently favored “giant impact” theory, which hypothesizes that the Moon was formed by a massive collision between Earth and another celestial body.

During his doctoral research at ETH Zurich, Patrizia Will analyzed 6 samples of lunar meteorites from an Antarctic collection, obtained from NASA in the 2000s. Meteorites are basaltic rocks that formed when magma erupted from the interior of the Moon and cooled rapidly. After their formation, they were covered by additional layers of basalt, which protected the rock from cosmic rays and, above all, from the solar wind. The cooling process gave rise to the formation of moon glass particles among the other minerals found in the magma.

Will and his team discovered that the glass particles retain the chemical fingerprints (isotopic signatures) of solar gases: helium and neon from the interior of the Moon. Their findings strongly support that the Moon inherited noble gases indigenous to Earth. “find solar gases, for the first time, in basaltic materials from the Moon that are not related to any exposure on the lunar surface was a very exciting result,” Will said in a statement. Without the protection of an atmosphere, asteroids continuously hit the Moon’s surface. Probably a high-energy impact was necessary to expel the meteorites from the middle layers of the lava flow similar to the vast plains known as Mare Lunar. Finally, the rock fragments reached Earth in the form of meteorites.

Many of these meteorite samples are collected in the deserts of North Africa or, in this case, in the “cold desert” of Antarctica, where they are easiest to spot in the landscape.

In the Noble Gas Laboratory at ETH Zurich is home to a state-of-the-art noble gas mass spectrometer called ‘Tom Dooley’, spoken of in the Grateful Dead group’s song of the same name. The instrument got its name because early researchers suspended high-sensitivity equipment from the ceiling of the lab to avoid interference from the vibrations of everyday life. Using the Tom Dooley instrument, the research team was able to measure submillimeter glass particles from meteorites and rule out the solar wind as the source of the detected gases. The helium and neon they detected were much more abundant than expected. The Tom Dooley is so sensitive, in fact, that it is the only instrument in the world capable of detecting such minute concentrations of helium and neon. It was used to detect these noble gases in the grains of the 7 billion-year-old Murchison meteorite, the oldest solid matter known to date.

Knowing where to look within NASA’s vast collection of some 70,000 certified meteorites represents a big step forward. “I strongly believe that there will be a race to study heavy noble gases and isotopes in meteoritic materials,” said ETH Zurich professor Henner Busemann, one of the world’s leading scientists in the field of the geochemistry of extraterrestrial noble gases. This expert anticipates that researchers will soon search for noble gases such as xenon and krypton, which are more difficult to identify, as well as other volatile elements such as hydrogen or halogens in lunar meteorites.

Although these gases are not necessary for life, it would be interesting to know how some of these noble gases survived the brutal and violent formation of the Moon Busemann emphasized. This knowledge could help geochemical and geophysical scientists create new models that show more generally how these more volatile elements can survive planet formation, in our solar system and beyond.”

Moon rocks show a striking similarity to rocks on Earth, suggesting a common origin. However, there are key differences: Moon rocks have a lighter version of chlorine, for example, which points to a dramatic event early in the history of our two worlds that separated some material.

Most scientists now agree that this event was a gigantic collision. “We’re pretty convinced of the giant impact hypothesis,” said Sujoy Mukhopadhyay, a geochemist at the University of California, Davis, who was not involved in Will’s study. “That’s still the best hypothesis on the table.” The next step is to understand how the Earth got its noble gases. There are two main possibilities: that they were delivered on comets and asteroids that collided with our protoplanet, or that Earth literally sucked them into its atmosphere from the nebula of gas and dust that surrounded our young sun. To find out, scientists want to look for more noble gases, namely krypton and xenon, in lunar meteorites.

“We find krypton and xenon in other meteorites that have crashed into our planet: bits of asteroids that may have been the building blocks of planets like Earth.. If we can also find those gases in lunar meteorites, we can compare their compositions and see the match,” said Ray Burgess, a geochemist at the University of Manchester and a reviewer of Will’s study. The reason to look at lunar meteorites, and not just rocks here on Earth, is that they offer a better record of the early history of the solar system.

If the krypton and xenon found in lunar meteorites are similar to those found in meteorites elsewhere, it would support the theory that our noble gases originated from asteroids and comets; if not, I would support the nebula idea. On the other hand, if we don’t find krypton or xenon, it would be an “interesting puzzle for us to solve,” Burgess concluded. Finding noble gases on the moon can also tell us about its water content. If hydrogen and neon managed to survive their turbulent formation, then water could also have survived in the moon’s interior, something we’ve seen evidence of, such as with water frozen as ice at the Moon’s poles.

