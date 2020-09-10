The more ‘vocals’ for ‘local’, the more self-reliant Bihar will become: PM Modi

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the more self-reliant India campaign will get, the more power the local products will get in Bihar and the more self-reliant Bihar will become. Inaugurating the Rs 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) from the video conference, PM Modi also said that the central government will accelerate its efforts to make the village of Bihar the center of self-reliant India. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and said- Special thanks to help Indians

During this period, the PM also launched an e-Gopala app on overall breed improvement, market and information for the direct use of farmers and launched more than half a dozen schemes. Also Read – These are 11 ordinances, which the government will bring in the monsoon session in the form of a bill

Beginning his speech with greetings from everyone in Bhojpuri, Modi said that now India is moving towards the situation when such clusters will be formed near the village where industries related to food processing will also be established and research centers nearby Will also be. Also Read – Report presented in Supreme Court, 4442 leaders in the country are criminals, number one UP, Bihar on second number

The Prime Minister said, “That is, in a way we can say – Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Research. When the power of these three works together, then there will be huge changes in the rural life of the country. There is a lot of potential for this in Bihar. ” He said that fruits of Bihar, be it lychee, zardalu mango, amla, Makhana or Madhubani paintings, many such products are in the district of district of Bihar.

The thinking behind all these schemes started today is that our villages should become the strength of 21st century India, self-reliant India, become energy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/CLl6CGwIdU pic.twitter.com/COM3TiRSta – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 10, 2020

The Prime Minister said, “We have to be more vocal for these local products. The more vocal we are for the local, the more Bihar will become self-sufficient. Our efforts are going to grow further to make the villages of Bihar the center of self-reliant India. ” He said that the “hardworking” people of Bihar have a big role in these efforts and this will give more strength to the country.

PM Modi said, “People of Bihar get their iron in the country or abroad through their hard work, their talent, their talent.” I believe that the people of Bihar will continue to work in the same way in fulfilling the dreams of self-reliant Bihar. “

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi digitally launches the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/9YVmK0AMpf – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of the PMMSY scheme during this period and listened to their experiences.

Modi lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the work done so far to provide tap water from door to door in Bihar, saying that four-five years ago only two percent of the villages in Bihar had clean water supply. Today this figure has increased to more than 70 percent.

The Prime Minister said, “From the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, money has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore farmers of the country. There are also about 75 lakh farmers in Bihar. Ever since the scheme has been started, till now around 6 thousand crores rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers of Bihar. ”

The Prime Minister said that it is being emphasized that the benefits of the scheme of free ration and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan reached every needy family of every needy and returning village from outside.