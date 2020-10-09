‘The Morning Present’ Confirms Steve Carell Return for Season 2

Steve Carell is formally returning to “The Morning Present.”

Apple has confirmed that he will probably be again for the sequence’ upcoming second season, reprising the function of disgraced host Mitch Kessler. The streamer has additionally introduced two additions to the forged in “Russian Doll” alumna Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor, whose current credit embrace “The Spanish Princess.”

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and firm will probably be again in manufacturing for season 2 on Oct. 19, sources have confirmed, after a COVID-19 enforced hiatus.

“The Morning Present” explores the cutthroat world of morning information and the lives of the individuals who assist America get up within the morning. The sequence is advised by the lens of Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), who’re navigating the minefield of high-octane jobs whereas going through crises in each their private {and professional} lives. It seems to look at energy dynamics between ladies and men, and girls and girls, within the office.

Lee will star as Stella Bak, a younger, formidable chief of an internet media firm that caters to a millennial and Gen Z viewers. Whereas O’Connor will play Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and savvy YouTube star.

“The Morning Present” is produced by Media Res, with Michael Ellenberg serving as an govt producer for the studio. Aniston and Kristin Hahn exec produce by Echo Movies, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter by Hiya Sunshine. The sequence was developed by showrunner and exec producer Kerry Ehrin. Mimi Leder, who’s directing a number of episodes, can be an EP.

Lee is represented by UTA, Kim Jaime at Jackoway Tyerman, Vary Media Companions and Related. O’Connor by Impartial Expertise Group , Hyperlink and GGSSC.

