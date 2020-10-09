The Morning Show season 2 | Solid, episodes, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are reprising their roles as cutthroat broadcast journalists within the second season of Apple TV Plus‘ flagship drama collection, The Morning Show.

Filming reportedly begins in later October 2020, and can characteristic a slate of returning collection stars, with Apple TV eager to increase Steve Carrell’s contract and attain a brand new deal for season two, based on Deadline.

Right here’s every little thing you must find out about The Morning Show season two.

When is The Morning Show season 2 out?

A launch date for The Morning Show season two has but to be confirmed – we’ll hold this web page up to date.

Apple TV+ is offered on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod contact, Mac, choose Samsung and LG sensible TVs, Amazon Fireplace TV and Roku units, in addition to at television.apple.com, for £4.99 per 30 days with a seven-day free trial.

The Morning Show season 2 plot

Filming for The Morning Show season two’s opening two episodes had reportedly already begun earlier this 12 months in March previous to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing manufacturing to grind to a halt. Nonetheless, it appears like that when filming resumes in October 2020, the scripts might have modified.

Whereas season one in all The Morning Show was rewritten to replicate the #MeToo motion, it appears that evidently season two’s foremost storyline can be as equally topical, this time focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do know that they’re additionally rewriting, which is loopy as a result of that’s what occurred within the first season,” collection star Mark Duplass advised Deadline in August. “That they had an entire set of scripts [then] they usually rewrote every little thing to incorporate the #MeToo motion, and now we’ve obtained different, bigger, world phenomenon to cope with. I don’t know what they’re doing however I do know they’re rewriting.”

The Morning Show season 2 solid

(*2*)