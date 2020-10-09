The mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reached Patna, to be cremated tomorrow on the banks of the Ganges

Ramvilas Paswan: Bihar’s tall leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday evening after a long illness. He was 74 years old and was hospitalized for the last several days. His son Chirag Paswan tweeted last evening and informed about the father’s demise. On receiving the news of this, many veteran leaders including President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the Union Minister. Also Read – Increased uncertainty in Bihar elections; Will Dalits retain Chirag Paswan after Ram Vilas?

The mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan were brought from the hospital to his government residence, 12 Janpath this morning where many leaders including PM Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to him. After that the body of Ram Vilas Paswan will be taken from Delhi to Patna at five o’clock in the evening. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Challenge, or sympathy for Chirag Paswan after father’s death

His body will be taken directly to the Vidhan Sabha from Patna Airport, where people will pay their last respects. After this, supporters at the party headquarters will be able to see Ram Vilas Paswan’s last visit. The last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan will be performed at 1.30 pm on Saturday at Janardan Ghat in Patna. Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas! People came home to pay tribute, PM said – I lost my friend

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be present on behalf of the entire cabinet at the funeral of Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna. Along with the body of Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will also go to Patna at 2 pm with his family members in an Air Force special aircraft. Where tomorrow, his funeral will be done on the banks of the Ganges with full state honors.