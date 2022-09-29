The Moscow regime will announce this Friday the annexation of the territories occupied during the invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin (via Reuters)

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin will sign tomorrow the treaties for the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhiaas announced on Thursday by the Kremlin.

“The signing ceremony will take place tomorrow”, said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his daily telephone press conference, adding that the event will take place in the Saint George hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 3:00 p.m. (local time, 12 GMT). . According to the spokesman, Putin will give a speech in that event.

Preparations were already underway. The pro-Russian leaders of the four regions in the east and south of Ukraine had requested annexation from Putin and arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday. “The historic flight that transported the heads of the liberated areas landed in Moscow,” the deputy head of the pro-Russian administration of Kherson, Kiril Stremoúsov, wrote on his Telegram account.

According to the results released by the pro-Russian authorities, between 87.05 and 99.23% of voters in the territories partially controlled by Russian forces in the east and south of Ukraine supported annexation to Russia. The votes are considered illegal by the international community and Ukraine.

Russian soldiers vote in Luhansk (Reuters)

According to Russian law, Putin should first recognize the independence of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, something he already did on February 21 with Donetsk and Luhansk.

Then the Russian president and all separatist leaders must sign the annexation agreements, after which the Constitutional Court must examine them.

After this step, the annexation must be adopted by the State Duma or Lower House and the Senate, which will meet on October 3 and 4, and later Putin must sign the law.

the independent newspaper Medusa reported that the Kremlin does not want to rush into annexation when “circumstances do not require it.” According to his sources, close to the Presidential Administration, the publicity effect will currently be “almost zero” due to the popular discontent derived from the partial mobilization decreed on the 21st by Putin, as revealed by a survey carried out by the Kremlin.

Also, the entry of the four Ukrainian regions into Russia will not lead to the end of the military campaign announced in February, the Kremlin specified. ”Not all the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated. (…) That is why, at a minimum, the entire Donetsk People’s Republic must be liberated,” Peskov said.

international rejection

Russia’s annexation of the territories that voted to secede from Ukraine will mean that “there is nothing to negotiate with this (Russian) president anymore,” Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in a videoconference statement to the Council on Tuesday. UN Security.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in turn called on “all states and international organizations to immediately condemn the illegal actions of the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to increase the isolation of Russia.”

He also stated that “forcing the inhabitants of these territories to fill out some papers at gunpoint is one more crime of Russia in the course of its aggression against Ukraine” that violates the norms of international law and Russia’s international obligations.

The UN, in turn, made it clear on Tuesday that it will not recognize the results of the referendums, since “they cannot be considered a genuine expression of the popular will.”

(With information from EFE)

