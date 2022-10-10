The Moscow Stock Exchange trades with heavy losses and Gazprom shares plummet

FILE PHOTO: The logo outside the Moscow Stock Exchange office in the capital of Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Moscow Stock Exchange plunged almost 12% on Monday at the open, after a series of bombings in several cities in Ukraine after the partial destruction of the Crimean bridge on Saturday.

The main index Moex (in rubles) down 11.9% at 0703 GMT, at 1,780.39 points, and fell below the threshold of 1,800 points for the first time since February 24. At 08:30 GMT, the Moex had risen to 1,867.90 points (-3.95%).

The index RTS (in dollars) fell 13%at 909.26 points, at the opening, but by 08:30 GMT it had risen to 943.79 points (-6.09%).

This collapse occurs after an intense bombing campaign that hits Ukraine after the partial destruction on Saturday of the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, with Russian territory.

The drop followed the destruction of the Crimean bridge and Russian retaliation against Ukraine. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The ruble, which has strengthened in recent months, was also lower against the dollar and the euro, around one dollar for 62.9 rubles at 1050 GMT.

For its part, the action of the oil company Gazprom collapsed and lost 25% due to an exceptional dividend of more than 21,000 million dollarsannounced at the end of September by the energy giant.

THE FALL OF THE CRIMEA BRIDGE

A fire broke out early Saturday morning on one of the bridges linking the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea con Russia. The fire was sparked by the explosion of a truck loaded with fuel and, according to Russia, there are at least three dead.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

“In principle, a fuel tank has exploded in one of the bridge sections, but the navigation arches are not damaged. It is still too early to talk about the reasons and the consequences. Now we are working to extinguish the flames ”, the deputy to the Headquarters of the region, Oleg Kriuchkov, has made known on his Telegram channel.

“In the event of continuing attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory Russia’s response will be firm and by its scale will correspond to the level of threats to the Russian Federation”, Putin said.

The Kerch Bridge, opened in 2018 and promoted by order of President Vladimir Putin, is the symbol of the annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula by Russia in 2014.

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion

RUSSIAN REPRISALS

“Ukraine is under missile attackwe have been informed that many cities in our country have been attacked, ”an official from the presidency, Kyrylo Timoshenko, announced on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said that Russia launched 75 missiles against Ukraine on Monday morning, with deadly attacks targeting kyiv and cities in the south and west of the country.

“In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,” Ukrainian Army Chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny said on Telegram.

Burning vehicles and damaged buildings after a series of missile attacks in kyiv

The first explosions in kyiv were felt around 0815 (0515 GMT) near the city center. Air raid sirens sounded several minutes before of the detonations.

In addition to the capital, attacks were reported in Leópolis (Lviv)in the west, far from the front line, as well as in Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhzhia (south). “They are trying to destroy us all, to wipe us off the face of the earth,” Zelensky said on social media.

(with information from AFP, EFE and EP)

