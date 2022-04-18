The most amazing modder of The Elder Scrolls Oblivion is one of the most recognizable writers of modern fantasy literature

If there is one thing that Bethesda games have, it is a legion of fans who seek to expand their works by creating mods for them. From horse armor to all-new adventures, the scene of the modding of this company’s games, and especially Oblivion and Skyrim, is simply huge and holds many stories. Today’s is about Oblivion, the fourth game in The Elder Scrolls saga, the mod called Vilja and the surprising relationship it had Terry Pratchettthe author of the Discworld himself, with Todd Howard’s role-playing game franchise.

And it is that, taking into account that his books speak precisely of medieval fantasy, it is not so far-fetched to think that the famous author is fond of other works of the genre. In an interview with The Author Hour, he talked about how much he liked Oblivion and your modding community.

“There are busy people taking games and writing little mods for them. […] This looks great to me! They write these mods for nothing, for free. […] I enjoy the fact that in this world that is controlled by commerce, there is a scene of people spending their time and effort perfecting some small detail of a video game for the enjoyment of others,” said Pratchett, who clearly had a great fondness for the Oblivion community and mods in general.

And this could have stayed there. A story that said “Discworld author Terry Pratchett is in love with Oblivion and its mods”, but luckily, went a lot further. After seeing all that the community had to offer Oblivion, he decided to join this practice and do what he knew best: write. And it is that, in effect, we have an Oblivion mod (which was later transferred to Skyrim) in which the famous author participated.

Vilja, the mod that I talked about at the beginning of the text, is a companion that has been growing over the years. Created by a modder named Emma, ​​at first it was not even going to be something available to the public, but a private addition to the adventures of the programmer. Little by little, she added functions to it, and she ended up taking so much love that he not only released her to the public thanks to the help of another modder, Charles “CD” Cooley, but also gave her his own voice.



Source: NexusMods

If you go to the project’s website, one of the first things you’ll see is a very special thank you from Emma: “First of all, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the great master of storytelling, the author of the Discworld, Terry Pratchett. He’s been traveling around Cyrodiil with Vilja ever since her first version, and not only has he been kind enough to help me with her ideas for her, but he’s written over 100 of her comments and thieves guild entries. in version 3 […]. Several of her new features and themes originate from her ideas for her. Thank you very very much!”

And it is that, as he told Eurogamer a few years ago, some time after launching the mod, he received an email from Pratchett himself thanking him for the work done. Obviously, at first he did not even imagine that this could be the real author from the Discworld, but he answered her and they started talking about Vilja and Oblivion. After all, he was a person who liked his project very much and who had written to him with the sole intention of letting him know. Why not answer him?

From there, they began to correspond and, little by little, Pratchett began to make suggestions regarding the development of the mod. One of the most memorable for the modder had to do with goblins, creatures that Pratchett did not want to kill. This led to the creation of an amulet so that these enemies would not be aggressive, and it is something that the author supposedly used to document himself for the 39th Discworld novel: Snuff.





Pratchett wrote hundreds of sentences for Vilja and her thieves’ guild.

Pratchett’s contribution began to grow, eventually creating hundreds of phrases for Vilja and her Thieves Guild. One of her contributions was to create the names of the gifts that can be given to the companion, and you can even see references to Snuff in them. There really is a lot of the famous author in this mod, something that makes it a very special addition.

Unfortunately, the Alzheimer disease soon it began to be noticed, and to have its effects in the daily life of the author. Even with his memory problems, the writer did not lose his passion for the game, and he asked Emma and Charles to introduce a new role in Vilja: that of guide. Due to his illness, the writer sometimes got lost in dungeons, and this was solved by having Vilja know how to guide him.





On top of that, more mechanics were added to the assistant over time, adding a feature for it to decide where on the map to go, get players out of sticky situations, or even guide them instead of running after them. All those options came inspired by Terry Pratchett and they became part of the charm of the companion, something that in the end ended up penetrating a large part of the public of this mod. In the end, all of this, in addition to helping the writer, fueled his adventures within the game and brought Vilja some of her most popular features. Her personality was forged by the relationship these three people had.

Oblivion was an important part of the author’s thoughts.

Over time, in addition to working on the mod, the three became friends, with Emma attending the Snuff release party. There she realized that Oblivion was indeed an important part of the author’s thoughts. “I think Oblivion and Vilja must have been very present in Terry’s thoughts. […] Turns out his friends knew much about the gameand also about Vilja.” Emma told Eurogamer.

In the end, this all goes back a bit to the writer’s own words. Charles and Emma didn’t work with him because he was famous, but because of him. modding spirit. Creating and sharing is what drives modders to work on their creations, and it’s what makes this community so unique. It is something not only to defend and preserve, but to be proud of, and personally, I am more convinced every day that it makes video games a better hobby.