The most anticipated rematch: the spectacular cinematographic announcement of the fight between Usyk and Joshua in Saudi Arabia

The rematch of the long-awaited fight will take place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia

In the last hours, a boxing ad went viral and grabbed all the attention. This is one of the boxing matches of the year. The rematch between the Englishman Anthony Joshua and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usykin the category heavy weightswill develop the August 20th at the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia. And the promotion of the fight, with a cinematic stylewas of such caliber that the video became viral.

Usyk must defend the world crown of the WBA, IBF, WBO and FIBO against whom he won them on September 25, 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, by winning by points.

The delays in this retribution were due in part to Usyk’s return to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country. However, broadcast deals have also been a factor with the suggestion that Joshua could move from Sky Sports to DAZN.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, during their WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight inification bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, on September 25, 2021 (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo)

The fight was originally supposed to take place on July 23, but Usyk’s promoter, Oleksandr Krasyuk, requested a postponement to August 20. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury promoter Frank Warren has denied that the British heavyweight is in talks to face the Joshua-Usyk winner.

Fury, 33, suggested he would retire after his win against England’s Dillian Whyte last April, but has yet to be stripped of his WBC title. Reports suggested that Fury was in talks to get back in the ring for the undisputed heavyweight championship in December against either Joshua or Usyk.

Tyson’s advice to Joshua

For his part, Mike Tyson gave Joshua some advice for the rematch with Usyk: “Joshua is going to have to wear him down, because the guy is soft. He’s not going to outbox this guy, he’s not going to, he’s just going to beat him up.”

Iron Mike analyzed the fight on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he had particular praise for the Ukrainian: “Usyk is very difficult to hit. He’s an elite amateur boxer, that type of elite amateur boxer messes up guys like Joshua because there’s too much movement and feints and all that stuff.”

“Joshua needs to pick up the pace a little bit, just a little bit, not a lot. He has a lot of potential… he can do a lot, that’s why he is never a lost soul. He is still learning, that’s why he is the dangerous Joshua, because he is still learning, ”said the American.

A Youtuber will be part of the billboard

Meanwhile, in the last hours it was confirmed that a youtuber will be part of the evening between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. This is Money Kicks, who will make his official debut in the ring, against the British professional boxer Kyle Paevie, who suffered three defeats in the three fights he fought.

For his part, the return of Callum Smith, former super middleweight world champion, who will fight against Mathieu Bauderlique, was already confirmed; and also the fight between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang, an eliminatory fight for the IBF heavyweight belt.

