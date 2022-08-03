The most controversial ranking: they reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo was the most “hated” player in the Premier League on social networks

Cristiano Ronaldo was the Premier League footballer who received the most grievances on Twitter (Reuters)

The last campaign of Manchester United It was far from what was expected and that is why not only did it undergo two changes of technicians, but for this new season it has begun a restructuring. The poor performances of the team that had initially been armed to fight for the title and ended up struggling to qualify for the Europa League It is reflected not only in the numbers, but also in the reactions on social networks.

This was precisely taken care of by the Alan Turing Institute which this week published the results of a detailed report in which more than 2.3 million of tuits carried out between August and December 2021, during the first half of the Premier League pass. The objective of this compilation was to analyze the abuse suffered by soccer players on social networks and in this way a ranking was drawn up with the “most hated” players in the tournament.

In the first place, it should be clarified that from the initial sample there were almost 60,000 who identified themselves as “abusive”, that is, their messages included insults or insults that exceeded mere sports criticism. Among the most mentioned soccer players, Cristiano Ronaldo stands out above anyone else.

The fact of being one of the most famous athletes in the world and that the Manchester United has had a pitiful performance in the Premier Leaguehas surely influenced the Portuguese to lead the list with 12,520 tweets abusive towards his person. The peak of grievances received occurred on August 27, when his return to the red box was announced, which is why it is interpreted that the insults came from followers of other groups.

The ranking of the most insulted and offended soccer players

In addition, of the TOP 10, eight were members of the team of the Red Devils. The other most attacked was his partner Harry Maguire, whose performances in the central saga of the red team were far from expected. The peak of mentions towards him occurred after the 2-0 defeat in the classic against City. The podium closed it Marcos Rashfordwho at 24 is no longer a promise and that is why fans expect much more from him at the Manchester club.

The only two non-United footballers on the list are Jack Grealishthe most expensive footballer in history dale Manchester City, and Harry Kanethe scorer for Tottenham, another club that did not have the expected season, especially due to its poor start until the change of coach.

From the initial sample of tweets, the study determined that 57% of messages were positive towards players, 27% were neutral, 12.5% ​​were negative, and the remaining 3.5% were abusive. “While addressing online abuse is difficult, we cannot let it go unchallenged. More needs to be done to stop the worst forms of content, to ensure gamers can do their jobs without being abused,” said Dr. Bertie Vidgen, lead author of the report and director of online safety at the Alan Turing Institute.

In addition, almost 68% of footballers who play in the Premier League have received an abusive message on social networks, according to the report, and 7% of players receive at least one of these per day. Secondly, 50% of tweets of this style are concentrated in just 2% of footballerswhich exposes the level of aggression to which the main stars are exposed, in this case from the English league.

