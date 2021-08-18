The most cruel prohibitions and punishments the Taliban impose on women

The Taliban’s war on women threatens to come back stronger than ever (Photo: REUTERS)

The extent to which the Taliban regime has threatened the human rights of Afghan women is unparalleled in recent history . That was the clear and forceful conclusion of a 132-page 1998 report by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), documenting the results of a three-month study of women’s health. and concerns about their human rights conditions in Afghanistan.

As today the taliban take control of Afghanistan, its war against women threatens to destroy again the lives of professionals, activists, community leaders and politicians.

In 2001, with the end of the so-called Islamic Emirate, under which they could neither study nor work, among many other prohibitions, women were able to regain some of their freedoms. Is that the Taliban applied then a strict religious interpretation according to which basically women could not have any kind of public life, hidden from the eyes of anyone other than her husband or male guardian. The punishments for non-compliance were stoning, mutilation, and flogging.

“We will respect the rights of women,” he promised in dialogue with the BBC one of the representatives in the peace negotiations with the Government, Suhail Shaheen. But the truth is that it seems only a way to wash your image: women are suspicious and believe that the reform of the Taliban is not really possible, as their core ideology is fundamentalist and misogynistic.

“Tomorrow I will no longer go to university. The Taliban are like animals, they don’t understand the Koran. For them women should not be educated. It’s all over for us “proclaims Khadija, 23, seeing the advance of the Taliban in his region.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. At that time, women were the ones who lost the most. Describing their lives as hell would not be an exaggeration. They could not leave their homes without a mahram -male guardian- and they had to cover their bodies from head to toe with a burqa, among other medieval prohibitions and impositions.

As an Amnesty International report points out, historically, the Taliban have pursued harsh and discriminatory policies against women that have excluded them from public life. When the Taliban ruled the country, women were denied rights to education and access to health care, and their right to freedom of movement was severely restricted.. They were subjected to severe and disproportionate punishments even for minor “infractions”. Any deviation from the rules set by the group could be sanctioned through public corporal punishment, or even the death penalty or public execution.

RAWA, the Revolutionary Association of Afghanistan Women, was established in Kabul, Afghanistan in 1977 as an independent political-social organization of Afghan women fighting for human rights and social justice in Afghanistan. The following list, compiled by the association, offers just a brief glimpse into the hellish lives Afghan women are forced to lead under the Taliban, and cannot begin to reflect the depth of female deprivation and suffering. “The Taliban treat women worse than animals. In fact, even when the Taliban outlaw the keeping of caged birds and animals, they imprison Afghan women within the four walls of their own homes. “ They denounce from RAWA.

“Women are of no importance in the eyes of the Taliban unless they take care of the production of children, the satisfaction of male sexual needs or the daily household chores,” they write.

“As more areas come under the control of the Taliban, Even if the number of rapes and murders perpetrated against women decreases, the restrictions of the Taliban – comparable to those of the Middle Ages – will continue to kill the spirit of our people ”.

Restrictions and mistreatment of women by the Taliban include:

1- Total prohibition of women’s work outside the home, which also applies to teachers, engineers and most professionals. Only a few female doctors and nurses were able to work in some hospitals in Kabul

2- Total prohibition of the activity of women outside the home unless they are accompanied by a mahram (close male relative, such as father, brother, or husband)

3- Prohibition of women from dealing with male traders

4- Prohibition of women being cared for by male doctors

5- Prohibition of women studying in schools, universities or any other educational institution

6- Requirement that women wear a long veil (Burka), which covers them from head to toe

7- Whipping, beating and verbal abuse of women who are not dressed according to the rules of the Taliban, or of women not accompanied by a mahram

8- Whipping women in public for not having their ankles covered

9- Public stoning of women accused of having sexual relations outside of marriage (Several lovers are stoned under this rule)

10- Prohibition of the use of cosmetics (Many women with painted nails have had their fingers cut off)

Women under the Taliban could not ride bicycles

11- Prohibition of women speaking or shaking hands with men who are not mahram

12- Prohibition of women from laughing out loud (No stranger should hear a woman’s voice)

13- Prohibition of women from wearing high-heeled shoes, which would produce sound when walking (A man should not listen to the footsteps of a woman)

14- Prohibition of women from traveling by taxi without mahram

15- Prohibition of the presence of women on radio, television or public meetings of any kind

16- Prohibition of women practicing sports or entering a sports center or club

17- Prohibition of women from riding a bicycle or motorcycle, even with their mahrams

18- Ban on women wearing brightly colored clothing. In terms of the Taliban, these are “sexually attractive colors.”

19- Prohibition of women from gathering for festive occasions such as Eids, or for recreational purposes

20- Prohibition of women from washing clothes by rivers or in public places

When the Taliban ruled the country, women were denied rights to education and access to health care, and their right to freedom of movement was severely restricted (Jim Huylebroek / The New York Times)

21- Modification of all place names that include the word “women”

22- Prohibition of women from appearing on the balconies of their apartments or houses

23- Mandatory painting on all windows, so that women cannot see each other from outside their houses

24- Prohibition of male tailors from taking women’s measurements or sewing women’s clothing

25- Prohibition of women’s public toilets

26- Prohibition of men and women from traveling on the same bus

27- Prohibition of flared (wide) pants, even under a burqa

28- Prohibition of photographing or filming women

29- Prohibition of photographs of women printed in newspapers and books, or hung on the walls of houses and shops

For the Taliban, “a denier of the veil is an infidel and a woman without a veil is lewd” (Jim Huylebroek / The New York Times)

On November 8, 1994, the UN Secretary General presented the interim report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan prepared by Felix Ermacora, special rapporteur for the Human Rights Commission. Parts of the report on the status of women’s rights emphasize the wearing of the veil: “A denier of the veil is an infidel and a woman without a veil is lewd”. In addition, it lists:

-The veil must cover the entire body

-Women’s clothing should not be fine

-Women’s clothing must not be decorated or colorful

-Women’s clothing should not be tight and tight to prevent seditious members from being noticed. The veil must not be thin

-Women should not perfume themselves. If a perfumed woman walks past a crowd of men, she is considered an adulteress

-Women’s clothing should not resemble men’s clothing

-Muslim women’s clothing should not resemble non-Muslim women’s clothing

-They should not wear clothes that produce sound

-They should not walk in the middle of the streets

According to The Conversation, after the expulsion of the Taliban, women entered public life in Afghanistan en masse. That includes the fields of law, medicine and politics (Photo: REUTERS)

-They should not leave their homes without the permission of their husband

-If it is necessary to speak, you should speak in a low voice and without laughing

-They must not look at strangers

-They should not mix with strangers

Other report on the Taliban’s war on women carried out in 2001 by the United States Office of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor reveals: “The Taliban affirmed that they were trying to guarantee a society in which women had a dignified and safe role. But the facts show otherwise. Women were stripped of their dignity. They could not support their families. Girls were deprived of basic medical care and any semblance of schooling . They were even deprived of their childhood under a regime that took away their songs, dolls and stuffed animals, all banned by the Taliban. “

As reported The ConversationAfter the expulsion of the Taliban, women entered public life in Afghanistan en masse. That includes the fields of law, medicine, and politics. Women make up more than a quarter of parliamentarians and, in 2016, more than 150,000 women had been elected to local office.

The Taliban are today imposing their authority on the Afghan people using war, as they did in the 1990s. Women, now, just hope that history does not repeat itself.

