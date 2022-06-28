The most desired Shin Chan game finally confirms its release date, platforms and Spanish translation

It was only released in Asia, but is now coming as Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation.

If you don’t remember Crayon Shin Chan, let me just say that it was one of those games that appeared exclusively in a Japanese Nintendo Direct and, from the get-go, drew a flood of requests from gamers in the West. Finally, those responsible will fulfill our wishes.

Publisher Neos Corporation has announced through a statement translated by Gematsu that the game will arrive in the West in the month of August. Subtitles in English, Japanese, German, Spanish and Portuguese have been confirmed, and at the moment the confirmed platforms are PS4 y Nintendo Switch.

It will have Spanish subtitlesIn addition, the game will not have the same name as in Japan, but will be called Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey. It is unknown if a physical version will arrive, although in Japan it does have it on the hybrid console and a PlayStation 4 launch is planned soon.

Con over 400,000 copies sold in Asia, in this game we accompany Shin Chan on a family stay in another place for his father Hiroshi’s business trip. There, a strange man offers them an even stranger camera, with which Shinnosuke will enjoy the vacation environment meeting creatures and new friends while he discovers the mystery of the town.

In its different trailers, Crayon Shin Chan stood out for its visual section and for offering a very attractive proposal of the beloved character’s universe, so much so that the Spanish community was one of the insistent requesting the premiere of the game in our country, with requests that have reached the ears of its director.

