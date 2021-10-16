The most efficient abilities and gear for Beidou in Genshin Have an effect on

Beidou is a 4-star persona from Genshin Have an effect on who wields a greatsword at the battlefield. She may be a person of the electro part and throughout the workforce she works within the position of Give a boost to DPS.

Within the following information we go away you the entire essential details about Beidou, in addition to the record of the most efficient guns and artifacts for this persona.

Fundamental details about Beidou in Genshin Have an effect on

well being degree 90 assault degree 90 protection degree 90 electro injury 13.050 225 648 24%

Beidou skills on Genshin Have an effect on

conquest of the sea Standard Assault: plays as much as 5 fast cuts. Charged Assault: continues to eat Stamina to accomplish steady sword moves. When the Charged Assault ends, it is going to make a two-slash completing transfer with added power. Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, destructive enemies alongside the best way and working House Harm upon have an effect on. tidal summoner One click on: Build up the ability of the lightning, Beidou swings his sword ahead fiercely, dealing Electro Harm. Cling down: When the facility has been launched or its period expires, it is going to counterattack with the power saved throughout the nice sword, dealing Electro Harm. Has 250% Electro Harm. Practice the Electro Part to Beidou upon activation. tormentors Recalling his struggle in opposition to the nice beast Haishan, Beidou attracts on that monstrous power and lightning to create a Thunder Defend round him that offers Electro Harm to close by enemies. When hit with Standard Assaults and Charged Assaults, they devise a bolt of lightning that may bounce between enemies, dealing Electro Harm. Will increase the nature’s interrupt RES and decreases Harm taken. Fires a most of one lightning bolt in line with 2nd. God’s punishment Counterattacking with Tidal Summoner on the exact second of being hit grants you Max. Harm Bonus. electrical hurricane Will increase Harm in line with Standard Assault and Charged Assault through 15%. Vel. Standard Assault and Charged Assault + 15%. Dramatically reduces setup time for Rate Assaults. tidal conqueror Decreases Stamina intake when swimming through 20%.





Constellations of Beidou in Genshin Have an effect on

Ichthyosaur hunter Activating Stormbreaker creates a protect that absorbs injury equivalent to 16% of Max Existence. of Beidou for 15 seconds. The protect has a 250% Electro Harm absorption potency. Hurricane over the tough sea Thunderbolt beams soar off 2 further objectives. Summoner of the hurricane Build up Tidal Summoner’s ability degree +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. Surprising revenge After taking injury, Beidou’s Standard Assaults acquire an extra 20% Electro Harm for 10 sec. Purple Tidewalker Build up the ability degree of Stormbreaker +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. Scourge of evil Whilst the Stormbreaker talent is lively, close by enemies’ Electro RES is lowered through 15%.





Guns for Beidou in Genshin Have an effect on

weapon impact degree 1 rarity acquiring assault degree 90 wolf tombstone Will increase ATK through 20%. When attacking enemies with not up to 30% in their Existence, will increase the ATK of all group contributors through 40% for 12 seconds. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 30 seconds. 5 stars Gachapón 608 Marrow of the Sea Serpent When the nature is in fight, build up the wear he offers through 6% and the Harm he is taking through 3% each and every 4s. This impact can stack a most of five instances, and won’t reset if the nature retreats from fight, however as a substitute, every time he is taking injury, he’ll lose one of the crucial collected fees. 4 stars Combat Go 510 king of the seas Will increase the wear dealt through Final Ability through 12%. When the Final Ability hits an enemy. there’s a 100% probability to summon tuna that assault and deal DM Harm equivalent to 100% ATK. This impact can simplest be activated as soon as each and every 15 seconds. 4 stars Tournament 454 rain mower Will increase injury in opposition to enemies suffering from Hydro or Electro through 20%. 4 stars Gachapón 510





Artifacts for Beidou in Genshin Have an effect on

artifact voucher 2 items voucher 4 items brand of future Power Fill up + 20%. Will increase the wear handled Final Ability through an quantity equivalent to twenty-five% of Power Recharge. A most build up of 75% can also be got. historic the Aristocracy ritual Final Ability Harm + 20%. After casting an Final Ability, build up the ATK of all group contributors through 20% for 12 sec. This impact can not stack.