The most efficient abilities and kit for Xiao in Genshin Affect

There is not any doubt that Xiao He is likely one of the maximum coveted characters on Genshin Affect for his improbable energy. Bearer of the Anemo part, it purposes as a DPS inside the crew and has a rarity of five stars.

Armed together with his spear, few opponents rise up to him and if we additionally mix him with a crew that helps him, it may be deadly. Within the following information we depart you the entire main points of the nature and one of the best ways to make the most of it.

Xiao’s skills at Genshin Affect

Customary Assault: Whirlwind Impulse: Customary Assault: Execute as much as 6 fast spear assaults. Charged Assault: He consumes a specific amount of Stamina to assault through elevating his spear. Downward Assault: Launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful within sight enemies and working AoE Harm upon have an effect on. Xiao will take no harm when falling with a Downward Assault. Lemniscatic wind cyclone: Xiao lunges ahead, dealing Anemo Harm to all enemies in his trail. It may be activated in midair and begins with a complete of two fees. Scourge of all evils: Strengthen Xiao’s leaping skill. Whilst the facility lasts, the variability and harm of Xiao’s assaults will increase. Converts his assault harm to Anemo Harm. This elemental alternate can’t be changed through imbibing your self with some other part. Conquista del mal: Domademonios Whilst beneath the results of Scourge of All Evils, Xiao’s harm is larger through 5%. After that, its harm continues to extend through 5% each and every 3 seconds till the top of the facility. Handiest 25% most harm bonus can also be reached. Disintegration: Heavenly Fall: The use of Lemnisch Wind Cyclone will increase the wear and tear dealt through next Lemnisch Wind Cyclones through 15% for 7 sec. This impact can stack as much as three times, and every time a brand new price is received, the length of this impact will reset. Transcendence: Defiance of Gravity: Lower the Stamina Value of all individuals of your crew when mountain climbing through 20%. Can’t stack with different passive skills that experience the similar results.





Constellations of Xiao in Genshin Affect

C1. Disintegration: Destroyer of Worlds: Will increase the costs of Lemnischian Wind Cyclone through 1.

C2. Annihilator: Kaleidos Flower: When Xiao is in your crew however now not in fight, his Power Recharge is larger through 25%.

C3. Conqueror of Evil – Deity of Wrath: Will increase Lemnisch Wind Cyclone’s talent degree +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.

C4. Transcendence – Finish of struggling: When Xiao’s lifestyles falls under 50%, he will get a 100% DEF Bonus.

C5. Evolution- Beginning of lack of awareness: will increase Scourge of All Evils talent degree +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.

C6. Conquest of Evil- Mum or dad Yaksha: Whilst Xiao is beneath the results of Scourge of All Evils, hitting 2 or extra enemies with Downward Assault grants Lemnischian Wind Cyclone 1 further price and eliminates their ToE for 1 sec.

Artifacts for Xiao in Genshin Affect

Emerald Inexperienced Color 2 items supplied: will increase Anemo’s harm through 15%. 4 items supplied: Will increase Whirlpool Harm through 60%. Reduces the opponent’s Elemental RES to the part infused within the Whirlpool through 40% for 10 seconds Gladiator’s Finish 2 items supplied: will increase assault through 18% 4 items supplied: The use of sword, mandoble throws it + 35% of standard assault





Guns for Xiao in Genshin Affect