The most efficient-selling video video games of October 2021 in Spain: FIFA 22 tops the listing with a veteran who refuses to vanish

We have now simply began the month of November. And that no longer most effective approach the coming of latest titles, motion pictures and collection to our subscription products and services, however additionally the potential of taking inventory with admire to the ultimate month. In that equation comes into play lthe Spanish Affiliation of Videogames (AEVI), which has revealed the listing of online game best-sellers in Spain ultimate October in keeping with the knowledge of Video games Gross sales Information (GSD).

And as many may bet sooner than even having a look on the listing of best-selling video games, FIFA 22 has grow to be the actual king of the birthday party. As well as, it’s been in its model for PS4. The second one perfect vendor has been Metroid Dread, for Nintendo Transfer, whilst the 3rd will wonder completely nobody: Grand Robbery Auto V for PS4.

As for the consequences, which we will be able to percentage underneath, had been equipped through Video games Gross sales Information (GSD) protecting the gross sales information (RETAIL) ultimate October. GSD is the reference panel, at Ecu stage, for the online game marketplace, led through the Ecu Interactive Tool Federation (ISFE). Now sure, we depart you with all the lists of the best-selling video games of the month. First basically, after which in keeping with platform:

All platforms

FIFA 22 (PS4) METROID DREAD (SWITCH) GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4) FIFA 22 (SWITCH) FAR CRY 6 (PS4) FIFA 22 (PS5) FAR CRY 6 (PS5) NBA 2K22 (PS5) ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (SWITCH) MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION (SWITCH)

PS5

FIFA 22 FAR CRY 6 NBA 2K22 ALAN WAKE REMASTERED SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES DESTRUCTION ALLSTARS RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT DEMON’S SOULS THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: HOUSE OF ASHES

PS4

FIFA 22 GRAND THEFT AUTO V FAR CRY 6 ALAN WAKE REMASTERED FALLOUT 76 ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 F1 2021 NBA 2K22 CYBERPUNK 2077

PS3

SBK-09: SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DENY SONIC GENERATIONS METAL GEAR SOLID: THE LEGACY COLLECTION GRAND THEFT AUTO V FAR CRY 3 + FAR CRY 4 SEGA MEGA DRIVE ULTIMATE COLLECTION DRAKENGARD 3 SONIC & SEGA ALL-STARS RACING GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS

Nintendo Transfer

METROID DREAD FIFA 22 ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION MARIO KART 8 DELUXE SUPER MARIO three-D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY GREY THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SUPER MARIO PARTY

Nintendo 3DS

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW LEAF – WELCOME AMIIBO SUPER MARIO three-D LAND YO-KAI WATCH 2: PSYCHIC SPECTERS LUIGI’S MANSION 2 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS METROID PRIME: FEDERATION FORCE MONSTER HUNTER GENERATIONS YO-KAI WATCH 2: FLESHY SOULS KIRBY: BATTLE ROYALE KIRBY’S EXTRA EPIC YARN

Xbox Sequence

FAR CRY 6 FIFA 22 ALAN WAKE REMASTERED ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: HOUSE OF ASHES DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA: THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES BACK 4 BLOOD A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE LOST JUDGMENT

Xbox 360

BRINK RED DEAD REDEMPTION DISNEY INFINITY 3.0: STAR WARS STARTER PACK SEGA MEGA DRIVE ULTIMATE COLLECTION SONIC UNLEASHED FIFA 17 RAYMAN LEGENDS PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 6 ASSASSIN’S CREED GRAND THEFT AUTO V

Xbox One

FIFA 22 GRAND THEFT AUTO V CRYSIS REMASTERED TRILOGY NHL 20 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT FIFA 20 SONIC COLOURS: ULTIMATE MARVEL’S AVENGERS NBA 2K21

