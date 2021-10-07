The most efficient talents and gear for Rosaria in Genshin Have an effect on

Rosaria is a 4-star Genshin Have an effect on persona and consumer of the component Cryo. It makes use of a spear within the struggle box and inside the workforce, he purposes as a fortify and an attacker. Because of her component she is excellent at developing elemental reactions and could be very fascinated by critics.

Within the following information we depart you the entire vital details about Rosaria, in addition to the checklist of the most efficient guns and artifacts for her.

Fundamental details about Rosaria

existence assault protecting 12.289 240 710

Talentos de Rosaria de Genshin Have an effect on

TALENT EFFECT ECCLESIASTICAL LANCE Standard Assault: Carry out as much as 5 fast spear assaults. Charged Assault: consumes a specific amount of Stamina to sprint ahead, dealing harm to enemies alongside the way in which. Downward Assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful within sight enemies and working AoE Harm upon have an effect on. unpronounceable confession Rosaria dashes in the back of her goal, stabbing her together with her spear and slashing, dealing Cryo Harm. It’s not conceivable to get in the back of huge enemies with this transfer. excessive unction After knocking again enemies round him along with his weapon, he focuses excessive chilly on his icy spear to hit the bottom and deal Cryo Harm. Whilst lively, the icy spear will intermittently emit icy air, dealing Cryo Harm to within sight enemies. queen of the licensed When Rosaria assaults a goal with Unpronounceable Confession from in the back of, her CRIT Price is larger through 12% for five sec. expiatory darkness When the use of Excessive Unction, the CRIT of all workforce participants (with the exception of Rosaria) is larger for 10 seconds through 15% of Rosaria’s CRIT. The rise in Prob. CRIT accomplished on this method would possibly not exceed 15%. evening crossing The Vel. Motion of your entire workforce participants will increase through 10% at evening (from 6:00 p.m. to six:00 a.m.). This impact is not going to turn on in Domain names, Domain names of the Campaign, and the Abyss Spiral, and can’t be stacked with different passive skills that experience the similar results.





Rosaria constellations for Genshin Have an effect on

sinners information When Rosaria lands a CRIT hit, her Vel. Assault and Standard Assault harm are larger through 10% for 4 sec. land of heretics Will increase the length of the Icy Spear created through Excessive Unction through 4 sec. SACRAMENT OF PENANCE Building up the talent degree of Unpronounceable Confession +3.

It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. CONSECRATION OF SUFFERING When touchdown a CRIT hit with Unpronounceable Confession, Rosaria recovers 5 pts. of Elemental Power. This impact can best be brought on 1 time with each and every Unpronounceable Confession. FINAL PRAYER Building up Excessive Unction talent degree +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. DIVINE JUDGMENT Attacking an enemy with Excessive Unction reduces their Bodily RES through 20% for 10 sec.





Armas para Rosaria de Genshin Have an effect on

guns impact degree 1 assault degree 90 vital degree 90 rarity acquiring jade hawk Attacking an enemy will increase ATK through 3.2% for 6s and will stack as much as 7 instances. This impact can best happen as soon as each 0.3s. When most stacks are reached, harm is larger through 12%. 674 22.1% 5 stars Gachapón duel spear When two or extra enemies are within sight, build up ATK through 16% and DEF through 16%. When there are not up to 2 enemies, build up ATK through 24%. 454 36.8% 4 stars Struggle go crescent moon chew 5 sec after gaining an Elemental Particle or Orb, Standard Assaults and Charged Assaults deal an extra 20% Assault Harm. 565 34.5% 4 stars Forging doom of the dragon Will increase harm in opposition to enemies suffering from Hydro or Pyro through 20%. 454 – 4 stars Gachapón





Artifacts for Rosaria in Genshin Have an effect on

artifact impact 2 items impact 4 items gladiator’s finish ATQ +18%. Will increase Standard Assault harm through 35% if the nature makes use of a mild sword, greatsword, or spear. wintry weather nomad Cryo Harm Bonus + 15%. Will increase CRIT Likelihood through 20% in opposition to enemies suffering from Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Prob will probably be larger through an extra 20%.