The most efficient talents and kit for Razor in Genshin Affect

Razor is a 4-star personality from Genshin Affect, characterised by way of dwelling amongst wolves. Use a greatsword as your number one weapon and are a person of the thing Electro. Throughout the crew he works neatly within the position of major attacker, so he is a good selection amongst his degree to deal bodily melee injury to enemies.

Within the following information we go away you with all of the vital details about the nature, in addition to the listing of very best guns and artifacts so you’ll profit from this attacker. Don’t omit it!

Elementary data of Razor in Genshin Affect

rarity part weapon well being degree 90 assault degree 90 protection degree 90 4 stars Electro Mandoble 11.962 234 751

Talentos de Razor en Genshin Affect

metal fang Customary Assault: plays as much as 4 fast cuts. Charged Assault: Proceed to devour Stamina to accomplish spinning sword moves in opposition to within sight enemies. On the finish of the Fee Assault, he’ll carry out a extra robust sword strike. Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful enemies alongside the best way and working Space Harm upon have an effect on.

claw and thunder Upon hitting an enemy, Razor will earn an Electro Badge, which can build up his Power Recharge. Razor will have as much as 3 Electro Badges concurrently. Incomes a brand new Electro Badge will refresh its length. Grasp Acquire electric power to unharness a lightning typhoon over a small space, dealing a considerable amount of Electro Harm, and gets rid of all of Razor’s Electro Badges. Each and every Electro Badge got rid of on this means will change into Razor’s Elemental Power.

lightning fang Summons the Wolf inside, dealing Electro Harm to all within sight fighters. This gets rid of all of Razor’s Electro Badges, which will probably be transformed to elemental power. Moves along side Razor’s Customary Assaults, dealing Electro Harm.

Build up the Vel. Razor’s ATK and his Electro RES.

Makes Razor resistant to Harm dealt by way of the Electrocharged state. Deactivate Razor’s charged assaults.

Razor interrupt RES higher.

wake Reduces the ToE on Claw and Thunder by way of 18%. Casting Lightning Fang will mechanically reset Claw and Thunder’s TOE.

starvation When Razor’s Elemental Power is not up to 50%, Power Recharge is higher by way of 30%.

wolf pace Decreases the Stamina intake of all crew contributors when sprinting by way of 20%.







Razor constellations in Genshin Affect

wolf nature Choosing up an Orb or Elemental Particle will increase Razor Harm by way of 10% for 8 sec.

suppression Razor’s CRIT Fee is higher by way of 10% in opposition to enemies under 30% Well being.

soul corporate Build up Lightning Fang’s ability degree +3.

It may be higher as much as Lv. fifteen.

nibble Tapping Claw and Thunder as soon as reduces the DEF of enemies hit by way of 15% for 7 sec.

sharp claws Claw and Thunder ability degree +3 higher.

It may be higher as much as Lv. fifteen.

wolf of lightning Razor’s sword fees with electrical energy each and every 10 seconds, inflicting his subsequent Customary Assault to unharness a bolt of lightning that offers 100% ATK as Electro Harm.

When no longer underneath the results of Lightning Fang, each and every bolt provides 1 Electro insignia to Claw and Thunder.







Armas para Razor en Genshin Affect

weapon rarity degree 90 impact assault ode of the pines 5 stars Part of the «Nice Millennial Live performance» that floats at the winds. Will increase ATK by way of 32%. When attacking an enemy with a Customary or Charged Assault, the nature positive factors a whispering talisman that may be received as soon as each and every 0.3 seconds most. Gaining 4 Whispering Talismans will devour them, granting all within sight crew contributors the impact of “Nice Millennial Live performance: Track of Revelation” for 12 sec, expanding Velocity. Assault of Customary Assaults by way of 24% and ATK by way of 40%. After activating, Whispering Talismans can’t be got for 20 sec. The results of “Nice Millennial Live performance” is not going to stack with different results of the similar kind. 741 wolf tombstone 5 stars Will increase ATK by way of 40%. When attacking enemies with not up to 30% in their Lifestyles, will increase the ATK of all crew contributors by way of 40% for 12 seconds. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 30 seconds. 608 arcane prototype 4 stars When launching a Customary or Charged Assault, there’s a 50% likelihood. to deal 480% further ATK injury in a small space. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each and every 15 seconds. 565 sea ​​serpent pith 4 stars When the nature is in battle, build up the wear he offers by way of 10% and the Harm he is taking by way of 1.8% each and every 4s. This impact can also be stacked a most of five occasions, and won’t reset if the nature retreats from battle, however as a substitute, each and every time he is taking injury, he’ll lose some of the gathered fees. 510





Artifacts for Razor in Genshin Affect

artifacts bonus 2 artifacts 4 artifact bonus gladiator’s finish ATQ +18%. Will increase Customary Assault injury by way of 35% if the nature makes use of a gentle sword, greatsword, or spear. albino llamas Bodily Harm + 25% When attacking an enemy with an Elemental Talent, ATK is higher by way of 9% for 7 sec. This impact can stack as much as 2 occasions and turn on each and every 0.3 seconds. Upon achieving 2 stacks, the impact of 2 items of the set is higher by way of 100% occasions. bloodthirsty cavalry Bodily Harm + 25%. Defeating an enemy reasons you not to devour Stamina when launching a Charged Assault, and the wear of Charged Assault is higher by way of 50% for 10 sec.