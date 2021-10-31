The most efficient talents and kit for Zhongli in Genshin Affect

Zhongli he is among the maximum tough characters in Genshin Affect on account of his personal historical past. Consumer of the Geo component, makes use of a spear to stand enemies, being a powerful major attacker.

Within the following information we depart you all of the details about him, in addition to the most efficient guns and artifacts to get probably the most out of it.

Zhongli Elementary Data

rarity

weapon

assault degree 90

protection degree 90

well being degree 90

component

5 stars

Spear

251

738

14.695

Geo

 Build de Zhongli

Zhongli skills at Genshin Affect

stony rain

Commonplace Assault: Carry out as much as 6 fast spear assaults.

Charged Assault: it consumes a specific amount of Stamina to release itself ahead, inflicting stone spears to fall in its trail.

Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful close by enemies and working AoE Harm upon affect.

 Talentos de Zhongli

grasp of stone

One contact: controls the omnipresent energy of the earth to solidify it right into a Stone Crest that offers Geo Harm within the AoE. The Stone Crest will resonate with close by Geo gadgets, dealing Geo Harm to surrounding enemies. The Stone Crest is thought of as a Geo introduction, and may also be scaled and used to dam assaults. Just one can exist at a time.

Dangle down: reasons close by Geo pieces to blow up, inflicting the next results:

  • Create a jade defend. The volume of wear absorption from the defend is according to Max Existence. from Zhongli, and stated defend has 250% Geo Harm absorption.
  • Offers Geo Harm on AoE.

If close by enemies are suffering from the Geo Component, it’s going to take in a considerable amount of Geo Component from as much as two objectives suffering from that component. This impact does now not reason harm.

 The talent of the Lord of the Stone

stellar rain

Pulls a meteor to the bottom, dealing large Geo Harm to enemies inside of its AoE and making use of the Petrification impact.

Petrification: enemies underneath the impact of Petrification can’t transfer.

 Talentos de Zhongli

resonant waves

When the Jade Defend takes harm, it generates a strengthening impact.

  • Characters with Jade Defend building up their Defend Coverage through 5%.

This impact can stack as much as 5 instances and lasts till the Jade Defend is got rid of.

 Zhongli Build

dominion of the earth

The wear and tear dealt through Zhongli’s following assaults will increase in percentage to his Max Existence:

· Will increase the wear and tear of Commonplace Assault, Charged Assault and Descending Assault through 1.39% in their Max Existence.

· Will increase through 1.9% of your Max Existence. Dominus lapidis’ stone crest resonance harm, in addition to hold-down harm.

· Will increase Starfall harm through 33% of Max Existence. of Zhongli.

 Talentos de Zhongli

future crystal

Recovers 15% of the minerals used within the manufacture of spears.

 Equipo de Zhongli
Talentos de Zhongli

Zhongli Constellations in Genshin Affect

Rock, the core of the Earth

Dominus lapidis can create a most of two stone ridges on the identical time.

Stone, the starting place of jade

Upon falling Starfall, grant a jade defend to close by characters in use.

Jade, the twilight glow

Build up the talent degree of Dominus lapidis +3.
It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.

Topaz, indestructible and fearless

Will increase Starfall AoE through 20%.
Additionally will increase the period of Petrification of Starfall through 2 seconds.

Lapis Lazuli, the bring in of order

Will increase the talent degree of Starfall +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.

Chrysos, the dominator’s generosity

When the jade defend takes harm, 40% of the wear and tear taken is transformed to Existence for the nature in use.
Can’t get well greater than 8% of Max Existence. personality every time the impact is activated.
Zhongli constellations

Guns for Zhongli in Genshin Affect

weapon

rarity

acquiring

ATTACK

LEVEL 5 EFFECT

GROWING MOON PICA

4 stars

Forging

565

5 sec after acquiring an Elemental Particle or Orb, Commonplace Assaults and Charged Assaults deal an extra 40% Assault Harm.

 Weapons for Zhongli

HOMA STAFF

5 stars

Gachapón

608

Will increase Existence through 40%. As well as, the nature with this provided weapon will acquire a 1.6% ATK Bonus in percentage to his Max Existence. When that personality’s well being is under 50%, his ATK might be larger through an extra 1.8% in percentage to his Max Existence.

 Staff of Homa

JADE HAWK

5 stars

Gachapón

674

Attacking an enemy will increase ATK through 6% for 6s and will stack as much as 7 instances. This impact can most effective happen as soon as each 0.3s. When most stacks are reached, harm is larger through 24%.

 Spears for Zhongli
Build de Zhongli

Artifacts for Zhongli in Genshin Affect

artifact

voucher 2 items

voucher 4 items

meteor balk

Defend Coverage + 35%.

Commonplace and Charged Assaults take an extra 40% harm whilst underneath the safety of a defend.

tenacity of the geo-navy

Well being + 20%.

When an Elemental Ability hits an enemy, all close by crew characters’ ATK is larger through 20% and their Defend Coverage is larger through 30% for three. This impact can happen each 0.5 seconds and turns on even if the nature dressed in this artifact set is in your crew however now not in battle.
Zhongli artefactos

