The most efficient talents and kit for Zhongli in Genshin Affect

Zhongli he is among the maximum tough characters in Genshin Affect on account of his personal historical past. Consumer of the Geo component, makes use of a spear to stand enemies, being a powerful major attacker.
Within the following information we depart you all of the details about him, in addition to the most efficient guns and artifacts to get probably the most out of it.
Zhongli Elementary Data
|
rarity
|
weapon
|
assault degree 90
|
protection degree 90
|
well being degree 90
|
component
|
5 stars
|
Spear
|
251
|
738
|
14.695
|
Geo
|
Zhongli skills at Genshin Affect
|
stony rain
|
Commonplace Assault: Carry out as much as 6 fast spear assaults.
|
Charged Assault: it consumes a specific amount of Stamina to release itself ahead, inflicting stone spears to fall in its trail.
|
Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful close by enemies and working AoE Harm upon affect.
|
|
grasp of stone
|
One contact: controls the omnipresent energy of the earth to solidify it right into a Stone Crest that offers Geo Harm within the AoE. The Stone Crest will resonate with close by Geo gadgets, dealing Geo Harm to surrounding enemies. The Stone Crest is thought of as a Geo introduction, and may also be scaled and used to dam assaults. Just one can exist at a time.
|
Dangle down: reasons close by Geo pieces to blow up, inflicting the next results:
|
If close by enemies are suffering from the Geo Component, it’s going to take in a considerable amount of Geo Component from as much as two objectives suffering from that component. This impact does now not reason harm.
|
|
stellar rain
|
Pulls a meteor to the bottom, dealing large Geo Harm to enemies inside of its AoE and making use of the Petrification impact.
|
Petrification: enemies underneath the impact of Petrification can’t transfer.
|
|
resonant waves
|
When the Jade Defend takes harm, it generates a strengthening impact.
|
This impact can stack as much as 5 instances and lasts till the Jade Defend is got rid of.
|
|
dominion of the earth
|
The wear and tear dealt through Zhongli’s following assaults will increase in percentage to his Max Existence:
· Will increase the wear and tear of Commonplace Assault, Charged Assault and Descending Assault through 1.39% in their Max Existence.
|
· Will increase through 1.9% of your Max Existence. Dominus lapidis’ stone crest resonance harm, in addition to hold-down harm.
|
· Will increase Starfall harm through 33% of Max Existence. of Zhongli.
|
|
future crystal
|
Recovers 15% of the minerals used within the manufacture of spears.
|
Zhongli Constellations in Genshin Affect
|
Rock, the core of the Earth
|
Dominus lapidis can create a most of two stone ridges on the identical time.
|
Stone, the starting place of jade
|
Upon falling Starfall, grant a jade defend to close by characters in use.
|
Jade, the twilight glow
|
Build up the talent degree of Dominus lapidis +3.
|
Topaz, indestructible and fearless
|
Will increase Starfall AoE through 20%.
|
Lapis Lazuli, the bring in of order
|
Will increase the talent degree of Starfall +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.
|
Chrysos, the dominator’s generosity
|
When the jade defend takes harm, 40% of the wear and tear taken is transformed to Existence for the nature in use.
Guns for Zhongli in Genshin Affect
|
weapon
|
rarity
|
acquiring
|
ATTACK
|
LEVEL 5 EFFECT
|
GROWING MOON PICA
|
4 stars
|
Forging
|
565
|
5 sec after acquiring an Elemental Particle or Orb, Commonplace Assaults and Charged Assaults deal an extra 40% Assault Harm.
|
|
HOMA STAFF
|
5 stars
|
Gachapón
|
608
|
Will increase Existence through 40%. As well as, the nature with this provided weapon will acquire a 1.6% ATK Bonus in percentage to his Max Existence. When that personality’s well being is under 50%, his ATK might be larger through an extra 1.8% in percentage to his Max Existence.
|
|
JADE HAWK
|
5 stars
|
Gachapón
|
674
|
Attacking an enemy will increase ATK through 6% for 6s and will stack as much as 7 instances. This impact can most effective happen as soon as each 0.3s. When most stacks are reached, harm is larger through 24%.
|
Artifacts for Zhongli in Genshin Affect
|
artifact
|
voucher 2 items
|
voucher 4 items
|
meteor balk
|
Defend Coverage + 35%.
|
Commonplace and Charged Assaults take an extra 40% harm whilst underneath the safety of a defend.
|
tenacity of the geo-navy
|
Well being + 20%.
|
When an Elemental Ability hits an enemy, all close by crew characters’ ATK is larger through 20% and their Defend Coverage is larger through 30% for three. This impact can happen each 0.5 seconds and turns on even if the nature dressed in this artifact set is in your crew however now not in battle.