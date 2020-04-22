The Most Epic John Wick Fight Scenes So Far, Ranked

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend is partnering with PIA VPN to carry you contemporary content material to remain in and stream with every day. We’re additionally providing a particular 76% discounted charge for a restricted time solely. You’ll be able to join the package deal with PIA right here.
John Wick started as an underdog mission. These days this can be very uncommon to see the launch of an motion franchise based mostly on an unique idea – however that’s precisely what has been constructed within the years because the first movie was launched. The sequence has delivered not solely a tremendous new iconic character for star Keanu Reeves, but additionally a number of the finest combat scenes in trendy cinema. With touches of the previous coming into play, it’s the latter that we’re right here to speak about in the present day.
Over the course of three movies thus far, the John Wick motion pictures have delivered a sequence of bone-crunching and spectacular motion sequences – however how do all of them stack up towards one another? After rewatching John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, we’ve performed that calculus and give you a rating of the 10 finest:
10. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Bike Chase
The John Wick franchise has delivered many iconic photographs to the panorama of recent motion cinema, however there are few as cool because the shot of a staff of black-clad bikers whipping out samurai swords. It’s maybe not essentially the most grounded of sequences on this sequence, as you query how the eponymous hero may accomplish that a lot ass-kicking and nonetheless drive unimpeded, nevertheless it’s executed superbly.
9. John Wick: Chapter 2 – Subway Enjoyable With Cassian
The combat in Italy between John Wick and Frequent’s Cassian in John Wick: Chapter 2 very almost made this record, because the bit the place they fall down the steps is priceless by itself, nevertheless it isn’t fairly nearly as good as their combat when the protagonist arrives again in New York. The pair exchanging silenced pistol photographs when coming into the station is peak-level John Wick comedy, and their knife battle within the subway is brutal and brilliantly paced – capped with the superior line “The knife is in your aorta. You pull it out, you’ll bleed and you’ll die. Think about this an expert courtesy.”
8. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Horse vs. Bikes
As can be mirrored all through this record, it’s arduous to recover from simply how badass the primary act of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is, and that very a lot consists of its remaining little bit of motion the place John is attempting to flee pursuers on horseback. Baba Yaga reveals that he doesn’t want a motor to outpace any opponent, and he’s majestic as he navigates his equine journey whereas gunning down would-be assassins.
7. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Not-So-Secure Situation
If we have now one word to supply the way forward for the John Wick franchise, it’s that future sequels ought to attempt to get John round animals extra usually. Certain, his love of canines is made clear, however what he is ready to accomplish after being chased right into a secure at first of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is superb – as he kills not one, however two of his pursuers by getting horses to kick them to dying.
6. John Wick – Vehicular Murder Parade
Within the third act of John Wick, the eponymous character makes Dominic Toretto look barely certified to function a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. John proves himself as lethal as ever when he’s behind the wheel looking down Viggo and his males, whether or not he’s driving different automobiles off the highway, or executing hairpin turns whereas firing a gun out his window, and each second of it’s pure badass.
5. John Wick: Chapter 2 – Escape Via The Catacombs
The John Wick motion pictures haven’t but taken the time to discover what John’s formative years was like, however given the preparedness demonstrated in John Wick: Chapter 2’s catacombs chase, it might shock few to study that he was at one level a Boy Scout. On orders, Ares (Ruby Rose) and a gaggle of gunmen are despatched to kill John as he escapes following the assassination of Gianna D’Antonio (Claudia Gerini), however they don’t depend on the hero being 100% prepared for them, having saved weapons far and wide to help his exit.
4. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Escaping Berrada’s Fortress
Within the run-up to the discharge of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, no sequence acquired extra hype than John Wick teaming up with Halle Berry’s Sophia – and the film didn’t disappoint. The characters face a flood of killers whereas attempting to get out of a fortress in Casablanca, and with the assistance of some canine buddies it’s a vicious, brutal, and badass episode that’s simply one of the vital memorable sequences within the franchise to this point.
3. John Wick: Chapter 2 – Reflections On The Soul
A corridor of mirrors makes for a terrific setting for an motion sequence, and whereas it might be a contact goofy to stay John Wick in a funhouse at a carnival, director Chad Stahelski and author Derek Kolstad discovered an ideal approach to execute the idea with the Reflections On The Soul exhibit in John Wick: Chapter 2. Not solely is the motion endlessly dazzling and thrilling, however the cinematography is straight-up lovely, and accentuates the impressiveness of each filmmaking approach exercised.
2. John Wick – Crimson Circle Membership Assault
It was actually with the Crimson Circle Membership Assault in John Wick that audiences began to acknowledge the film as being one thing particular. Transferring stealthily earlier than loudly beginning to make his presence recognized, John’s journey by means of the basement sauna up by means of the upstairs dance membership is an epic one, and whereas it might finish in a defeat for the hero, with Alfie Allen’s Iosef Tarasov finally escaping, it’s a superb sequence, and its significance within the historical past of the franchise boosts its rating right here.
1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Weapon Museum Battle
As unbelievable as the entire aforementioned sequences are, it’s really arduous to think about the John Wick franchise ever having the ability to eclipse the remarkableness that’s the second combat scene in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and finds the titular murderer on the run and in a weapons museum. Each second of this sequence is perfection, from its opening (the place John constructs a customized gun to take the primary shot of the movie), to its center (the place John and his opponents seize and throw the varied knives surrounding them in show instances), to its finale (the place John throws an axe into the top of a dude clinging to life). Trendy motion cinema doesn’t get significantly better.
How would you rank the perfect of the perfect John Wick combat scenes we’ve seen thus far? Hit the feedback part with your individual Prime 10s, and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for the entire newest information and updates about the way forward for this badass franchise.
Add Comment