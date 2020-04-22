The Most Epic John Wick Fight Scenes So Far, Ranked

1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Weapon Museum Battle

As unbelievable as the entire aforementioned sequences are, it’s really arduous to think about the John Wick franchise ever having the ability to eclipse the remarkableness that’s the second combat scene in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and finds the titular murderer on the run and in a weapons museum. Each second of this sequence is perfection, from its opening (the place John constructs a customized gun to take the primary shot of the movie), to its center (the place John and his opponents seize and throw the varied knives surrounding them in show instances), to its finale (the place John throws an axe into the top of a dude clinging to life). Trendy motion cinema doesn’t get significantly better.