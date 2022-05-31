The most expensive game on all of Steam you can’t play it at home and it makes the ground shake when terror approaches

Normally when we get hold of a Steam game or the Epic Games Store we always take care that we meet the recommended requirements. On this occasion, it is necessary to check if our portfolio is capable of making the necessary disbursement.

Ascent Free-Roaming VR Experience, abbreviated as The Ascent, is a truly unusual title. Not because it falls within the category of virtual reality, but because of its price and the necessary preparation to be able to play it in good conditions.

Developed by Fury Games and released in 2019, the title costs a whopping 999 euros and stands as the most expensive work on all of Steam. As you can see in the video, it is necessary to have haptic suits, headsets, virtual reality gogglesspecial weapons, and even speakers under the floor to rumble as monsters approach.

All this so that you and three more friends can clean the FuriCorp facilities, which are infested by abominable beings. It is intended that the immersion in the game is total and can be played in both multiplayer and solo modes.





From the developer they recommend that the space in which you play is 10×10 meters, although you can search for a smaller area of ​​6×6 meters. Of course, with this size there will be several places in the levels that you will not be able to reach, but they are not essential to be able to advance.

Who is this simulation for? Especially to businesses that are dedicated to offering virtual reality experiences, such as the one we were able to test in Contagion Origins. Therefore, it is not surprising that it has only five reviews on the Valve platform.